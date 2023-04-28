“No messing around this weekend or next weekend," said infielder Bri Ellis. "We can’t start to ease up now that we’ve done some good things. These few weekends are really big for us.”

It's aiming to host a regional, which makes this weekend's series against South Carolina that much more important.

Last weekend's series against Alabama was big. The Tigers took two of three from Alabama on the road for the first time since 2018 and stayed tied with Arkansas for third place in the conference. Auburn's got bigger aspirations, though.

There are two series left in the regular season for Auburn softball.

Auburn's now won two SEC series in a row against two teams that sit in the top half of the conference. Even following the big series win against Alabama, the Tigers can't dwell on their success of the past.

“When we stopped and got ice cream on the way home, it was over," said coach Mickey Dean. "It was time to move on."

Moving on doesn't necessarily mean ignoring the momentum that the Tigers gained. It's just channeling it in a productive matter.

“I think we just take our momentum, just keep it going," said infielder Denver Bryant. "Doing the little things at practice and just taking it day by day. Not putting too much pressure, just forgetting what last weekend was and focusing on the future and the days to come.”

There is value in a tough road trip. It's an experience that the Tigers can take with them this weekend to South Carolina, as the push for the postseason heats up.

"We’ve learned to play on the road, we’ve learned to focus on each other on the road," Dean said. "That’s my first trip SEC wise to Alabama and our kids were just so in tune with each other and what was going on."

Auburn begins a three-game road series with South Carolina Friday at 5 p.m. CT. The Tigers then return home next weekend for a three-game series against Mississippi State to wrap up the regular season.

“Honestly, I think it’s just peaking at the right time," Ellis said. "Some games at the beginning, we lost by like one run, just couldn’t get it together. Now we’re just trying to do whatever it takes to win."