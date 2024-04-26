Auburn has totaled five runs on 16 hits, including 14 singles, in its last four conference games combined.

Auburn managed just two singles in a 5-0 loss to LSU at Alex Box Stadium. AU falls to 20-21 overall and 2-17 in the SEC with its ninth consecutive league loss.

“I don’t think it was overly complicated. The inability to get on a fastball,” AU coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network. “When Gabe (Gross) handed me the lineup today, we had five guys with 10 or less RBI with three guys out. But don’t walk down the road of excuses. This is an opportunity for young players."

AU starter Dylan Watts had a strong outing allowing just two runs on three hits in 5.2 innings including solo home runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Watts (0-2) struck out a career-high nine and didn’t issue a walk on 80 pitches.

“Nine strikeouts and no walks — seeing growth against a good lineup,” said Thompson. “Dylan steadied himself and almost got us to the seventh inning.

“It looks like the last week or so as we started growing a little bit on the mound, that we haven’t been able to put a lineup together to be offensive enough in SEC play.”

John Armstrong allowed three runs on four hits in 1.0 innings, Parker Carlson one hit in 0.1 inning and Hayden Murphy one hit in 1.0 inning.

LSU starter Gage Jump (4-1) shutout AU for 7.0 innings with six strikeouts. Christian Little struck out four without allowing a hit over the final 2.0 innings.

The series continues Saturday at 6 p.m. CT and Sunday at 1 p.m. Both games will be on SECN+/ESPN+.