AuburnSports - Auburn set for next phase of workouts with safety measures in place

The Tigers were previously on their own since they returned to campus June 8, with only the strength and conditioning coaches permitted to provide advice or instruction. Players are now allowed eight hours per week of weight training and conditioning with their regular coaching staff, plus no more than two hours per week of film study.

The Tigers this week are permitted to begin the next phase of their pre-camp workouts. For the next two weeks, Auburn's coaches can get involved with instructing players after being restricted from doing so during Phase 1 of the NCAA's voluntary workout plan.

Regardless of what's happening in the outside world, Auburn will continue to do its part in preparing for a football season.

The next step will be in two weeks when, starting July 24, Auburn will be allotted 20 hours per week of "athletically related activities," allowing for walk-through practices with a football, team and positional meetings, and one-on-one instruction for players, in addition to a continuation of the coach-led workouts and conditioning from Phase 2.

Since Auburn is technically set to begin its season the first weekend of September, Phase 3 would then parlay into an Aug. 7 start date for fall camp.

Will Auburn, or any major college football program for that matter, hit some big roadblocks prior to reaching that point, though?

Last week the ACC and Big Ten conferences announced they will be removing nonconference games from their teams' 2020 schedules. The Pac-12 is expected to do the same.

The news added onto an already sobering past week for the state of the sport, as the Ivy League and Patriot League announced cancellations of their fall sports, and junior college leadership said JUCOs won't be playing this football fall, either.

The SEC isn't blindly following other college football powerbrokers' leads, however, and is biding its time on deciding about a possible conference-only slate and other "critical decisions."

All 14 SEC athletic directors, along with commissioner Greg Sankey, met yesterday in Birmingham. Sankey said in a statement that while the conference does need to see nation-wide improvements in regards to the coronavirus pandemic, the SEC will continue to evaluate all its options and gain as much "clarity" as possible before making any calls about the immediate future of its football programs.

"It is clear that current circumstances related to COVID-19 must improve and we will continue to closely monitor developments around the virus on a daily basis," Sankey said. "In the coming weeks we will continue to meet regularly with campus leaders via videoconferences and gather relevant information while guided by medical advisors. We believe that late July will provide the best clarity for making the important decisions ahead of us."

On a local level, Auburn continues to make strides toward being a model program for handling COVID-19. Last week the team released a detailed breakdown of its sanitation and health safety procedures for the football complex and the staff and players that enter it on a daily basis.

Led by team physician Dr. Michael Goodlett, who represented Auburn on the SEC's COVID-19 task force, the program has been diligent in testing, contact tracing, quarantining and, ultimately, health of players and staff when workouts have been held.

"Doc (Goodlett) and his team, along with our administration, they spent months preparing for our guys to come back," Gus Malzahn said on Auburn's team website. "They're going the extra mile to try to keep our players safe and healthy."

In addition to standard COVID-19 testing for all athletes and staff, not just those showing symptoms, Auburn's medical team has been running blood tests to ensure any past COVID-19 cases in an athlete or staffer aren't causing cardiovascular damage.

For contact tracing, Auburn can glance at a spreadsheet any time of the day to see who has been in and out of the facilities at what time, and what group he or she was with.

During the initial voluntary workouts, only 10 people were allowed to work out at a time — eight players and two strength staffers.

"By using small groups and contract tracing we have done, I believe, a really good job of limiting the spread when we have had a positive," Dr. Goodlett said.