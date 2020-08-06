AuburnSports - Auburn senior LB will sit out 2020 season

The senior linebacker becomes the first Auburn player to choose not to play in 2020. He plans to redshirt this fall and presumably return as a fifth-year senior in 2021.

AUBURN | With a child on the way and so much uncertainty and risk playing football amid a global pandemic, Chandler Wooten has decided to opt out this season.

Wooten said he discussed the decision with Auburn AD Allen Greene, head coach Gus Malzahn and linebackers coach Travis Williams.

"I couldn't have asked for a better support system during this process," Wooten stated in a post on Twitter. "It is in times like this where I am reminded how truly blessed I am to be at such an amazing University like Auburn.

"I am confident in my decision because I am confident in who holds my future in the palm of his hands. With God I know I can't lose and after much thought, prayer and consideration, I am sure this is the best move for me at this moment."

Wooten was expected to enter this season as a backup at both Mike (middle) and Sam (strongside) linebacker. He could be a favorite to replace senior K.J. Britt at Mike in 2021.

In three seasons, Wooten has totaled 45 tackles, 4.5 tackles-for-loss and one interception.

"I had a good talk with Chandler and because of health concerns for he and his family, he’s decided to opt out of the 2020 season. We fully support and respect his decision and look forward to having him back next year," Malzahn stated on Twitter.

The Tigers are fortunate to have a lot of depth at the linebacker position going into this fall. Britt and sophomore Owen Pappoe are the projected starters. Junior Zakoby McClain, who had an 100-yard pick-6 in the Iron Bowl, is an experienced backup. There are a number of underclassmen that will be competing for playing time including sophomore Josh Marsh, redshirt freshmen O.C. Brothers and Kameron Brown, and true freshmen Wesley Steiner, Desmond Tisdol and Cam Riley.