Auburn season ends against Miami

GREENVILLE | In a season in which Auburn consistently started the second half slow, it caught up to the Tigers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament as they fell to Miami 79-61.

After a slow start in which Bruce Pearl’s squad fell behind by as many as nine in the first half, the Tigers seemed to garner some momentum cutting the Hurricane’s lead to one at the break. That deficit didn’t last long as Miami came out on an 8-0 break to run Auburn’s deficit to nine.

Zep Jasper responded with two free throws and K.D. Johnson hit a three to trim the Hurricanes’ lead to four, but that’s as close as the Tigers would get as Miami continually kept them at a safe distance.