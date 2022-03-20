Auburn season ends against Miami
GREENVILLE | In a season in which Auburn consistently started the second half slow, it caught up to the Tigers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament as they fell to Miami 79-61.
After a slow start in which Bruce Pearl’s squad fell behind by as many as nine in the first half, the Tigers seemed to garner some momentum cutting the Hurricane’s lead to one at the break. That deficit didn’t last long as Miami came out on an 8-0 break to run Auburn’s deficit to nine.
Zep Jasper responded with two free throws and K.D. Johnson hit a three to trim the Hurricanes’ lead to four, but that’s as close as the Tigers would get as Miami continually kept them at a safe distance.
"We haven't been outplayed like this all year," Bruce Pearl said. "This was the first time (all season) that we got it handed to us."
Auburn shot 20 percent from the three-point line, including Jabari Smith, who missed all but one of eight attempts from behind the arc. Walker Kessler finished 0-of-6 from the field, scoring just two points. Jaylin Williams and Johnson led Auburn with 12 points while Smith finished with a team-high 15 rebounds.
A huge difference came in fastbreak points as Miami outscored the Tigers 30-1 in transition. Auburn converted on just 11-of-24 layup attempts.
The Tigers end the season 26-6.