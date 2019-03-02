AUBURN — Chuma Okeke's shot gave Auburn some breathing room. The Tigers (19-9, 8-7 SEC) return home Saturday to play Mississippi State (21-7, 9-6 SEC), the hottest basketball team in the SEC right now. The Bulldogs bring a five-game winning streak into Auburn Arena. Here are the five storylines to follow heading into that matchup.

1. What went wrong in Starkville?

Bruce Pearl winced as he watched the tape. His team had scored 84 points, which should be good enough to win most conference games. They'd led by several possessions a few minutes into the second half. But when it came down to it: Mississippi State was just better than Auburn that night in Starkville earlier this season. So much so Pearl had forgotten. As he watched the tape, Pearl was startled to see how well his team had played offensively on the road in an eight-point defeat. "I don’t remember us playing as well as we did. It’s hard to lose 92-84 and actually watch it and think you played well. That’s how good they are, I think," Pearl said. "I think Mississippi State’s a team that can go in the tournament and win a few games. We played well there. We played really hard. We were 2-3 [in SEC play]. We came back 2-4" What went wrong? The easy thing to do is check the box score, see the 27 points from Quinndary Weatherspoon. Weatherspoon is a handful, and there's plenty more on him below, but he wasn't the Mississippi State standout Pearl cited as the difference-maker in the final outcome. That recognition goes to Lamar Peters. "Lamar Peters is a guy that has just lit us up. He had 10 assists in our last game and just broke our defense down and gave those guys dunks, especially at the end of the game when they ran away from us," Pearl said. "We couldn’t keep Peters in front of us. That’s first and foremost. That’s second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth. We couldn’t keep Peters in front of us. That’s where it all starts and all ends." For Auburn to win in Auburn Arena — let's just state the obvious here — the Tigers can't allow 92 points. Pearl pointed to a few other factors that contributed. One, Auburn's seven-point lead dwindled to one on back-to-back Weatherspoon 3s. Two, his own technical foul late in the second half when Auburn trailed by five, effectively putting the game out of reach.

2. Mississippi State's player of they year candidate

Peters might be who Pearl credits from the Starkville win, but it's Weatherspoon who he highlighted first in his Friday presser. Deservedly so. The senior guard averages 18.6 points per game, including his 27-pointer against Auburn earlier this season. He is the person Auburn must account for on the court at all times. He was 4-of-5 from deep against the Tigers, but he also drove baseline to get to the free-throw line 11 times — and nailed all of those attempts all of those At 6-foot-4, he can hurt you in a lot of different ways. Let the Pearl praise commence. "Q. Weatherspoon is a great player, clearly a first-team all-conference player," he said. "I'd say he'll get votes for Player of the Year, and if they were in the top three of the conference, I think he would have a chance to win Player of the year. He makes it look easy."

There's some statistical evidence to support how valuable Weatherspoon is to Mississippi State's success. When he scores 20 or more points in his career, Mississippi State has a 25-3 record. "So, yeah, really good player," Pearl said.

Quinddary Weathersppon scored 27 against Auburn earlier this season. Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

3. Bulldogs have improved defensively since 92-84

Don't expect the offensive electricity seen in Starkville. Auburn has buckled down defensively of late, especially at home. Mississippi State, who rides a five-game winning streak into this one, allows 69.5 points per game this season. During that five-game stretch, however, the Bulldogs' average opponents score is merely 61.2. "So they've picked it up a bit defensively," Pearl noted. Athletically, Pearl isn't surprised by this. He called Mississippi State one of the deepest, most well-built rosters in the league. The Bulldogs have a ton of talent, and it presents matchup troubles for Auburn's undersized group. While the opponents points per game numbers haven't been stellar all season, Mississippi State's statistical production on defense has shown up elsewhere. It leads the Southeastern Conference in blocks and steals. "I think they just locked in," Pearl said. "Because they’re so big and they’re just really big at every position, and the fact that they are older, they’re one of the most veteran, experienced teams in the country, they just, you know, like, you run stuff and they’ve seen it before and they anticipate jumping a passing lane and they’re not afraid to be out there making plays."

4. If Georgia win didn't "clinch" NCAA bid, another Quadrant 1 win likely will

Pearl wanted to make one point crystal clear. "They're clearly, clearly in the top four teams in our league," Pearl said. "If you look back at which press conference I put Tennessee, LSU and Kentucky, but I did separate them probably a lot earlier than anyone else did. I’d probably then put Mississippi State right there as far as what I would’ve anticipated what I thought could be the top team to potentially separate themselves in the league. And they have." Sometimes Pearl's pregame presser have some lip-service. This is not one of those cases. Mississippi State is the first of three Quadrant 1 opportunities coming up in Auburn's final stretch of the season. But the Bulldogs' conference record is only 9-6, only a game better than Auburn's 8-7 mark, so this game could have SEC tournament seeding (and potential bye) implications. More that that, however, it could have NCAA Tournament effects. Auburn hasn't been on the bubble yet this season, but it has flirted with the possibility of being on the bubble. The win over Georgia — and more so the fact it wasn't a bad loss — distanced the Tigers from that discussion. It wouldn't be official, of course, but a win against Mississippi State would almost certainly be the Big Dance clincher for Auburn. As Pearl puts it, that's the beauty of such high-caliber contests this late in the season. "All of our remaining games are against Quadrant 1 opponents, which is good for us from the standpoint of the just quality of the schedule that we’ve got a chance to play against. We’re going to have to play better basketball than we did at Georgia to beat any one of these last three opponents," Pearl said. "I just think to be in the position that we’re in right now. To be 23rd in the NET speaks to just the body of work. To be in the position that we’re in, it’s, they’ve earned this opportunity. Now can we take advantage of the opportunity this week, and next, to give us the kind of resume to get into the tournament first, and then actually get a good enough seed to advance."

5. Statistical storylines to follow in Auburn vs. Mississippi State