AUBURN — Shaun Shivers and Zakoby McClain know the word well.

Undersized.

Shivers, generously listed at 5-foot-7, has almost become synonymous with stories written about small-stature running backs. Comparisons are naturally drawn to former LSU running back Trindon Holliday. At 205 pounds, light for a linebacker, McClain's physical presence is generally compared to his position coach Travis Williams who played for Auburn with a similar undersized mantra.

They've both heard it — and neither seem to care.

Where they lack in frame, they make up for with athleticism.

"He plays at a different speed," Gus Malzahn said of Shivers.

"He’s not really big at this point in time as a freshman, but his coach wasn’t either, and he was pretty good. So he can run. He’s got really, really good instincts," defensive coordinator Kevin Steele said of McClain.

Oftentimes, that first scrimmage helps separate those physically ready for college football and those who still need development. For players like Shivers and McClain, it wouldn't have been farfetched to assume Thursday's scrimmage would push them back toward the pack.

According to senior linebacker Deshaun Davis, he was impressed by the contrary.

He specifically referenced Shivers' surprising toughness to go along with well-documented speed. But it was Davis' reaction to McClain — a member of a crowded, senior-laden position group — that was most telling.

"Really who's standing out to me right now is Zakoby McClain. To me, he's separating himself from the freshman class, the freshman bunch," Davis said. "He made a ton of tackles in the scrimmage. He's 202, but he sticks you with every pound. He hits you with that 202, and 202 is being released. ... I think Zakoby will definitely be able to help us this year."

Shivers, meanwhile, has earned his fair share of touches in the running back rotation.

His style serves a different purpose from Kam Martin, Asa Martin and JaTarvious "Boobee" Whitlow, but his name is coming up just as much. Davis cited some between-the-tackle runs that stood out to him, as it should when a 5-foot-7 guy is scampering through the trenches. Offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey noted Shivers' 30-carry, 200-yard state championship performance he witnessed as proof Shivers isn't your average small back.

But it will be Shivers' elite speed that give Auburn coaches a creative opportunity to use him this fall.

"He did run 10.2 in the 100 meters, so that’s one thing that’s really exciting. I don’t know if you’ve seen 10.2, but it’s fast," Lindsey said. "Shaun also plays with an edge. He’s a guy that believes in himself. He’s always excited to be at practice. He’s always got great energy. Obviously, we’re trying to figure out where he fits for us, and all that, but we're very excited. He’s fun to watch."