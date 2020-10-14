AuburnSports - Auburn’s special teams weapon

“He's one of our better special teams players. He's really like a special teams leader,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “He's done a super job in his own career. Then, of course, he was close the very first game to blocking one. It was nice that we got that.”

The Auburn junior blocked the fourth punt of his career Saturday against Arkansas, the second one of his career to be recovered for a touchdown.

AUBURN | You don’t hear many players referred to as special teams weapons, but how else could you describe Jordyn Peters?

Peters shot through a gap on the right side of Arkansas’ offensive front and was on top of punter George Caratan just as the ball was coming off his foot. It was quickly recovered by walk-on Barton Lester in the end zone for the first points in the Tigers’ 30-28 win.

“He takes huge pride in his special teams, and he’s one of the fastest guys on the team, one of the most explosive,” Lester said. “I’m just super happy for him. He’s a great leader and great friend. I’m just super happy he was able to get his fourth today.”

Peters blocked three punts as a sophomore in 2018 including one recovered by Devan Barrett for a touchdown against Alabama State and another recovered he recovered for a safety against Liberty.

In 42 games mainly as a backup defensive back and on special teams, Peters has recorded 51 tackles, 5.5 tackles-for-loss, one sack, two fumble recoveries and three pass breakups

After playing mainly at the nickel and dime positions his first three season, Peters has found a home as the No. 3 safety this year. Against Georgia in Week 2, he had to step in for Smoke Monday, who was ejected early in the game for a targeting penalty, and recorded the third-highest defensive rating of the game according to Pro Football Focus.

“He’s doing a really good job. We’ve got those three veteran guys at safety that we’re able to rotate in and out,” Malzahn said.

Peters was injured early against the Razorbacks but Malzahn said that he’s expected to return to practice this week.

No. 15 Auburn plays at South Carolina Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.