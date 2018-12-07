“I tell you, it starts with Bryce Brown. Bryce Brown is the best on-ball defender in the country,” said Bruce Pearl of Auburn’s defense, which is ranked No. 9 by KenPom in defensive efficiency. “And so if you can pressure the quarterback, you can really bother somebody's passing game. And Bryce is able to do that.”

Now, the Auburn senior is going so hard on the defense that it sometimes negatively effects his shooting. And it’s made the Tigers a better team.

AUBURN | There was a time early in his career that Bryce Brown would conserve a little on the defensive end of the floor for his offense.

The Tigers switch on defense so it’s not always a 1-on-1 matchup, but Brown was a key in holding UNC Asheville leading scorer Devon Baker to more than 11 points below his average on 2-of-10 shooting.

“Baker had four points and nine turnovers,” Pearl said. “Bryce never stopped guarding, even when he wasn't stuffing the stat sheet offensively. He kept guarding, and that's a mature player. That's a good, solid leader, to be able to keep giving that effort.”

Brown also helped hold St. Peter’s leading scorer Davauhnte Turner to 4-of-14 shooting and more than seven points below his average, and Duke’s leading scorer R.J. Barrett to 7-of-20 shooting and six points below his average.

Even with his increased intensity on the defensive end, Brown remains Auburn’s leading scorer averaging 16.0 points per game. He’s made a team-high 27 3-pointers, is tied for second on the team with 10 steals and is third with 21 assists.

In addition to the defensive efficiency ranking, the Tigers lead the SEC in scoring defense, are third in field goal percentage defense, first in steals, second in blocked shots, first in turnover margin and third in rebounding margin. Auburn’s 20.4 forced turnovers per game ranks fifth in the country.

“I’m pleased with the defense,” Pearl said. “I thought, against Asheville, even though we had our struggles offensively as far as our efficiency is concerned, we never stopped playing hard or being fully engaged defensively. Now, every opponent is going to bring different challenges.

“I know I’ve said this before but, like, when people in the media say ‘It’s all about matchups,’ that’s a real, accurate statement. When they say, ‘You live by the three; you die by the three,’ that’s just crap. But it’s really true. And so what bothers some teams doesn’t bother others because of the matchups.”

No. 8 Auburn (7-1) hosts Dayton Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.