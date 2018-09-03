AUBURN — During Auburn's 25-minute scoring drought Saturday, the Tigers running game became its weakness.

Auburn, known under Gus Malzahn for its run-first mentality, resorted to 36 passes from quarterback Jarrett Stidham as the rushing offense stalled, though some of those were in run-pass option situations. All in all, the Tigers only accumulated 3.3 yards per cary with six different Auburn players carrying the ball.

It was one of Auburn's least impressive rushing efforts in recent memory.

"I think we ran it 45 times or something like that, but we kept trying," offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey said. "You have to keep trying to establish the run. ... Give those guys credit over there. They've got a pretty good D-line. We battled and won some and lost some."

According to Lindsey, Auburn's best rushing offense against Washington came when the Tigers ran pace. And of course, when Auburn needed first downs — or touchdowns — on the ground late in the fourth, the Tigers got that from redshirt freshman JaTarvious "Boobee" Whitlow. But without a 100-yard rusher, it didn't look like a typical running-game performance.

The elimination of negative plays, one of the biggest emphasis this offseason, wasn't as successful as coaches would've liked to be.

"At the same time one of our goals is to cut down any negative plays. I didn’t think we had that," Lindsey said. "Jarrett is responsible for one or two of those himself. We just have to roll up our sleeves and continue to go to work. Our guys are really committed to doing that. Obviously the opponent has something to do with it, as well."

Most of that criticism will fall on the offensive line, which is going through a position coach change. The interior side of the offensive line with Mike Horton and first-time starter Kaleb Kim struggled at times.

But Gus Malzahn believes those results had more to do with Washington than Auburn's ability along the offensive line.

"So I thought overall -- here's the deal: It was a great experience for that group, especially the new guys that are starting for really the first time against a defense like that, and it'll be great experience," Malzahn said. "I think it really can help us moving forward."