ATHENS, Ga. — For Auburn's defense, Saturday served as a double dose of déjà vu.

On the second play of the fourth quarter, leading by 10, Georgia handed the ball off to D'Andre Swift. The Bulldogs starting running back picked up the first down along the right hash, but didn't stop there. Swift cut back to the left — almost mimicking his SEC Championship clincher a year ago — and outran the entire Tigers secondary.

It was an unwanted flashback amid the 27-10 loss to Georgia.

"He's a big back. He'll run you over if he wants to run you over. He'll make a move on you if he wants to make a move on you. He can catch the ball out of the backfield," Auburn safety Jeremiah Dinson said. "He's a God-given talent. Swift is good, man. When he gets in space, you see what he did."

But that wasn't the only replay Auburn experienced twice — or three times — over.

Swift's tallied 186 rushing yards after the 77-yard dagger. Combine Swift's effort with Elijah Holyfield and the rest of the Georgia backfield? The Bulldogs racked up 303 rushing yards on 46 carries.

It's the second-straight week Auburn allowed 200-plus yards rushing. For the second time this year, an Auburn opponent eclipsed the 300-yard mark on the ground.

"Tonight, give those guys credit. They did a good job, and we didn't do a very good job with our run fits," Gus Malzahn said. "They had that big run and had some other runs. We didn't play well. We didn't get off the field on third downs. I think that's really the key to the deal."

About that: Auburn allowed Georgia to convert 8 of its 14 third down attempt. What happened on fourth down to end the first half — Terry Godwin's 38-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown — might've been the game's single most important momentum swing. So it wasn't only Auburn's run defense that negatively affected the outcome.

Still, Auburn's defense knows those issues have to be corrected within two weeks — or the Tigers may experience some déjà vu again.

"I don't know what the team next week's going to do. But I know the team in two weeks, if we don't stop the run, we're going to be in trouble," linebacker Deshaun Davis said. "If you want to play SEC football, especially in the West, you have to stop the run. We haven't done that as of late. If we don't fix it, we're going to keep saying it."