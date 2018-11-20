AUBURN — Deshaun Davis thinks a lot teams — translation: not Auburn — expect to lose before they step on the field with Nick Saban & Co.

"A lot of people, I feel — Alabama is a really good team. They have a really good dynasty. But I think a lot of people fear the logo of Alabama," Auburn's senior linebacker said.

Davis laughs at that notion.

"No [I don't fear Alabama]. I fear no one’s logo," he said, questioning the follow-up question. "I fear God."

Davis speaks candidly when he says that. So does everyone on this Auburn roster when they talk about this Iron Bowl. Deshaun Davis, Jarrett Stidham and Ryan Davis were all asked about almighty Alabama, but their perception is different than many.

Last season's circumstances are much different, sure. Tua Tagovailoa hadn't taken over, and thus, altered the style with which the Crimson Tide operate offensively. The Tigers remained in the SEC West, SEC Championship and national championship hunt. The Iron Bowl will take place in Bryant-Denny Stadium, not Jordan-Hare.

Much has changed in a year. But the Auburn players' mentality has not.

"Obviously, we're the lone team in the country that can say that we've beat them within the last calendar year. I think the main thing is, you can't look too much in the past and take that into consideration too, too much. But, you know, it's in the back of your head a little bit," Stidham said. "You know, it’s not even a year ago that we were on the same field and beat them. But you know, again, I don’t look too much into it."

Since Week 4 of the 2015 season, Alabama has only lost one regular-season game. That came against Auburn at the end of the 2017 season.

It's been a particularly dominant stretch of the Alabama dynasty, yet the Tigers have several key players on both side who experienced the Iron Bowl win a season ago.

"Anytime you have success versus somebody, you definitely have confidence moving forward and when you see them again," Ryan Davis, who had 11 catches in last season's game, said. "Just knowing what we did last year and knowing what we can learn from what we could have did better as well, some different things, obviously you’re going to make adjustments, obviously there are different players, so there’s going to be different matchups and stuff like that. But just knowing we have that taste of success always helps in anything you do, especially when you’re playing a team again, and we’re kind of familiar with each other."

Regardless of that confidence or experience, few — if any — will pick Auburn to win this weekend in Tuscaloosa.

Even the oddsmakers have fully committed to the Crimson Tide's dominance. Alabama opened as a 24-point favorite against Auburn, according to the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. That number is trending in the Crimson Tide's favor in most market, to give an idea of what the general public thinking has been.

Despite what everyone thinks, that won't faze Auburn's players, they say.

"I mean, that’s just opinion. It’s opinion-based. The underdog doesn’t really matter. If we’re picked to win, it doesn’t really matter. There’s some games that a lot of people have been picked to win this season, and they’ve lost," Deshaun Davis said. "Last year was last year. We were a totally different team. They were a totally different team. But in the back of your mind, you can always say, ‘Yeah, we were picked to lose last year but we didn’t.’ It’s just like that kind of reassurance, if you need it, to go back to it and say, ‘Yeah, we actually can beat this team.’"