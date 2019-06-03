“That was amazing knowing that all the Auburn fans are behind us, especially with the season we’ve had, the ups and downs, they’re still behind us,” said second baseman Ryan Bliss. “After everything we’ve gone through just to see that support means a lot to us and definitely gives us a lot of momentum going to UNC.”

Aubie was the first to greet the coaches and players as they stepped off the bus. A number of head coaches and assistants from other sports were also present to welcome the players home and shake their hands including Gus Malzahn and Bruce Pearl.

One of the heroes of the Regional was left-handed pitcher Bailey Horn, who came into the weekend with the team’s highest ERA. He started Sunday and threw 6.0 scoreless innings — three before and three after a two-hour weather delay — to earn the win.

“We’ve had great fans all year,” said Horn, who is approximately 14 months removed from partial Tommy John surgery. “I knew that we were going to have a crowd here when we got back, and they’ve been faithful all year.”

In his fourth season at Auburn, head coach Butch Thompson has guided the Tigers to back-to-back NCAA Regional championships for the first time in program history and given AU two of its three Super Regional berths.

He’s done it this year with a team that had to scrap at the end of the season just to feel safe about a postseason berth, and has dealt with a series of tragedies including the death of 27-year veteran baseball play-by-play broadcaster and the Voice of Auburn, Rod Bramblett, and his wife last week.

"I think you know with everything that’s been documented, our fans stood in the gap for our baseball team,” Thompson said. “To see all of our faithful people when you get off that bus. All these things are revealed when you’re in moments like this of who’s really with you. I’m good with it being a smaller group, but we’ve got a strong group. To have them at the game for us to finish off a Regional, and to step off that bus, I know our guys loved it.”

Auburn will play No. 14 national seed North Carolina in the Chapel Hill Super Regional next weekend. The schedules and game times will be announced Tuesday morning.