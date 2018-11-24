TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — As Auburn stumbled its way to a 31-point Iron Bowl loss, the fifth defeat of the season, attention turned toward the future.

The question that has been asked of Gus Malzahn for weeks was asked again: Are you confident you'll be Auburn's head coach in 2019?

"I’m confident I’m going to be the head coach," Malzahn said.

It's been the most popular topic on the Plains since Auburn's 2018 season entered free fall.

The Tigers came into the season as a top-10 program with rational SEC title and College Football Playoff hopes. Auburn's results that followed — save the Washington win in the season-opener — wouldn't come anywhere near those expectations.

Yet, with the 2018 regular season behind him, Malzahn spoke positively about his expected future as Auburn head coach.

"We had expectations, and we didn’t get it done and that’s disappointing," Malzahn said. "But I will say this: We’ve got a whole bunch of young guys. The majority of our team will come back, and we’ll rebound from this. I promise you that. We got beat pretty good two years ago here and bounced back the next year. I expect us to do the same thing."

Malzahn's comments likely create an instinctive reaction: an eye roll.

Auburn's head coach has been mimicking "we're going to get better" comments all season long, primarily referring to the offensive line. There haven't been many signs of that happening.

So Malzahn's post-Iron Bowl response about the future likely falls on many deaf ears.

But there is a level of truth to what Malzahn says. His players say the same.

"We're going to take that next step to regain some of the hype we had at the beginning of the year," offensive tackle Jack Driscoll said. "We're young, especially up front. We've got everybody up front coming back. Every year, you gotta go into it think you've got a chance to win it, and I 100 percent believe we do with the talent we have at Auburn. There's no reason we can't duplicate what teams have done in the past here."

Auburn's offensive line entered the season with little-to-no SEC experience. As Driscoll noted, that entire group will return for the 2019 season. All season long, the freshman skill players — Boobee Whitlow, Shaun Shivers, Anthony Schwartz and Seth Williams — have offered plenty of hopeful moments. In the secondary, several freshmen were thrust into key 2018 roles.

Juniors such as Darius Slayton said his piece about Auburn's future, citing multiple times in his Tigers career that young players stepped up the next season. Upperclassmen Jarrett Stidham and Derrick Brown — despite not knowing if their futures will be at Auburn next season — both reiterated the point.

"Yeah, I mean, I definitely think so [we'll be better in 2019]. We got a lot of young guys playing this year. You sit here and take it however you want to, but at the end of the day, experience is key, especially playing in the SEC," Brown said. "Young guys — it’s just different. It happened to me when I was playing when I was younger."