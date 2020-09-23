AuburnSports - Auburn’s new ‘everything’ tight ends

“Ever since he got here, that's been his emphasis,” Shenker said. “You can look back in the past and see what he's done with tight ends. It's definitely been something he's tried to focus on with us. It's been a great opportunity for us here, as well. We're really looking forward to it once the season starts.

That’s set to change in a big way for the junior this fall with Chad Morris taking control of Auburn’s offense. Morris’ penchant to feature tight ends and running backs in the passing game has been a regular feature of preseason practice.

AUBURN | John Samuel Shenker did a lot of blocking last season, but caught just three passes in five starts at tight end.

“Yeah, it's been awesome getting in the passing game a little bit more, not having to block all the time. It's been a great little adjustment we've had this year, for sure.”

For Shenker and a surprisingly large group of tight ends that also includes four freshmen, it hasn’t been just catching more passes. It’s being an integral part of the passing offense, which wasn’t the case the past few years.

“I think it’s learning the entire offense,” Shenker said. “You know, last year, we didn’t really have to learn routes and all that. It was just mainly play-based, what we had to know. But this year it’s been fun learning the entire offense and, you know, any given play I could be at any position. So that was really an awesome change for me, getting to actually be able to learn the full offense this year and enjoy it while I do it.”

Shenker was named Auburn’s starter Tuesday after competing with redshirt freshmen Luke Deal and Tyler Fromm, and true freshmen J.J. Pegues and Brandon Frazier. Deal, Pegues and Frazier were all bracketed as second-teamers on the depth chart.

Even though the position is relatively inexperienced, Shenker expects most, if not all, of the freshmen to play this fall and plenty of production from the entire group.

“Yeah, that's awesome. It's definitely the most. I think it's the deepest with talent, as well. Coach did a great job of bringing those guys in,” Shenker said. “It's been awesome. Every day, you're pushed. Everybody here ... you had Tucker and Jalen and those guys, they just did one thing on the field. Every one of these guys does everything.

“It's really a testament to what you can do — catching, blocking, anything, perimeter blocking. We were recruited here for that, so it's really been a lot of fun, getting to do everything with those guys.”

No. 8 Auburn opens the season against No. 23 Kentucky in Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network.