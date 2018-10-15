Auburn's leadership, togetherness at crossroads after Tennessee loss
AUBURN — Deshaun Davis is as shocked as anybody.
The LSU comeback came as a surprise. So did the unraveling against Mississippi State. Neither of those compared to the meltdown against a Tennessee team that hadn't won a conference game since November 2016.
The backbreaking loss to the rebuilding Volunteers, falling to a 4-3 record, has Auburn's coaches and players grasping for unexpected answers.
"This is a complete shock," Davis said. "If I was a betting man, and you would have told to put everything I ever owned that we would be 4-3 in Week 7, I’d be naked under a bridge somewhere. Completely. This is something that we have to fix."
Solutions aren't plentiful on the Plains right now.
Offensive productivity is in complete disarray. For the second-straight week, Auburn's defense has regressed — albeit by different blueprints against Tennessee and Mississippi State. The Xs and Os answers to fix the catastrophic slide aren't readily available, and it's raising questions about the Auburn locker room's ability to stay connected.
Tigers players and leaders — the same ones who are trotted out to reporters after every loss — were forced respond to many of those questions Saturday afternoon after the loss, giving quick-fix responses to a season whose wounds are opening quickly.
"At the end of the day, as a leader, people watch what you do," wide receiver Ryan Davis said. "People watch all your footsteps, what you're doing in the locker room and on the field and outside of this. I feel like we have to be great examples for the younger guys. Because right now, they know what's going on, but at the same time, they're watching the leaders and the people who are supposed to take control of this team — see how we move. They're going to be the upcoming leaders in the future, so it's really important for us just to move the right way, not just for now, but for the future."
In times of struggle, leadership is called into question.
Gus Malzahn has been the primary punching bag for that. Jarrett Stidham has received his fair share of criticism of that lately, including a media report that surfaced last week. An offense that hasn't consistently moved the football well or put up the necessary number of points has been treated by many fans as a leader-less group in need of a seismic shift.
Talk of the "24-hour rule" and "flushing it out" — the way senior H-back Chandler Cox described it, at least — become more challenging by the week. Auburn heads to Ole Miss next week in a game that now has a bowl-or-bust feel.
Auburn's football team must do some serious soul-searching in short order.
"And it comes back on me. I’m a senior, and this is my last year here, and I take tremendous pride in that. I’ve got to do a better job," Cox said. "The biggest thing is to call out the bad things we’re doing, keep each other accountable and to fix those things and say, ‘You know what, that’s not good enough. We need more from you.’ That’s one of the biggest things in society today. People might say, ‘Oh their feeling are hurt after that.’ But that’s what we need to do as leaders and tell each other what we need to do better."
Time is running short.
Not just on the 2018 season, but on the careers of many of those beloved Auburn senior leaders such as Deshaun Davis, Ryan Davis and Chandler Cox. None of those guys envisioned their final seasons on the Plains unfolding the way it has.
Now, the goal is to prevent it from spiraling further downward.
"I was just saying that in the locker room. I never pictured my senior season going like this. I mean, from a personal standpoint, it hurts. From a team-leader standpoint, it hurts, because I know it hurts my team," Deshuan Davis said. "But I never felt like my senior year would go like this. I tweeted and said I have three games [left at Jordan-Hare Stadium], and now I have two. I just lost one of those three games. That’s a bummer. I’m bummed out. But it's not the end of the world. There’s a lot of stuff left to do, a lot of goals to play for, team goals and individual goals. But we got to find out what’s wrong with Auburn first."