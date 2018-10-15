AUBURN — Deshaun Davis is as shocked as anybody.

The LSU comeback came as a surprise. So did the unraveling against Mississippi State. Neither of those compared to the meltdown against a Tennessee team that hadn't won a conference game since November 2016.

The backbreaking loss to the rebuilding Volunteers, falling to a 4-3 record, has Auburn's coaches and players grasping for unexpected answers.

"This is a complete shock," Davis said. "If I was a betting man, and you would have told to put everything I ever owned that we would be 4-3 in Week 7, I’d be naked under a bridge somewhere. Completely. This is something that we have to fix."

Solutions aren't plentiful on the Plains right now.

Offensive productivity is in complete disarray. For the second-straight week, Auburn's defense has regressed — albeit by different blueprints against Tennessee and Mississippi State. The Xs and Os answers to fix the catastrophic slide aren't readily available, and it's raising questions about the Auburn locker room's ability to stay connected.

Tigers players and leaders — the same ones who are trotted out to reporters after every loss — were forced respond to many of those questions Saturday afternoon after the loss, giving quick-fix responses to a season whose wounds are opening quickly.

"At the end of the day, as a leader, people watch what you do," wide receiver Ryan Davis said. "People watch all your footsteps, what you're doing in the locker room and on the field and outside of this. I feel like we have to be great examples for the younger guys. Because right now, they know what's going on, but at the same time, they're watching the leaders and the people who are supposed to take control of this team — see how we move. They're going to be the upcoming leaders in the future, so it's really important for us just to move the right way, not just for now, but for the future."