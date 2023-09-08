“DK is special, in terms of his pass-rush bag, and in terms of his coverage. He's a jack of all trades,” said linebacker Eugene Asante. “He reminds me of, like, that honey badger-type player. His work ethic, his drive, just the way he is in terms of being a pro.

The junior had four tackles, 2.0 tackles-for-loss, one sack and one forced fumble.

AUBURN | Donovan Kaufman didn’t start in last Saturday’s blowout win over UMass, but he made as big an impact as any of Auburn’s defenders.

“Those are all things I admire, and actually inspires me to even do more within myself. Because I know DK, he's a pro to the top. So I've got to be on my game. Congrats to DK, man. He did his thing out there.”

Kaufman was Auburn’s second-highest rated defender according to PFF with an 86.2 grade. Only safety Jaylin Simpson, who returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown.

He worked as Keionte Scott’s backup at the nickel position, which AU calls the Star, and at safety.

“Being in a situation like that where you're learning multiple positions, and you don't really know what the situation is -- just being ready to go. I feel like he stepped in and made some effective and big plays for the defense,” said Scott.

“Just being able to have that rotation with him coming off, or him being on, is a good thing.”

Auburn plays at California Saturday night at 9:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.