Auburn's 'entire defense' awaits big test against Tide

"It's not just about what we do up front, it's really the entire defense," Bryan Harsin said. "You gotta be in position consistently against good teams."

So, what's the plan now that Bryce Young, one of the favorites for the Heisman Trophy and someone who just put 559 passing yards on the board against Arkansas, comes to Jordan-Hare Stadium and faces the Tigers? It's all hands on deck for Mason's group.

AUBURN | Derek Mason's defense has faced some quality quarterbacks this season. Will Rogers lit the Tigers up in the second half of the collapse against Mississippi State. Penn State's Sean Clifford looked like an All-American against Auburn's defense.

As much as he preaches that to his team, the Tigers have often found themselves in not-so-good places this season. Auburn was able to get some pressure on South Carolina's Jason Brown, but the quarterback still completed 10-of-15 passes for 157 yards and, most surprisingly, three touchdowns. This came against a defense that just a couple of weeks ago prided itself on bending and not breaking, but since the last 30 minutes of the Mississippi State game, that dam wall has burst open.

Even if the Tigers can get pressure on Young, it's not like he will panic. It's one of the traits Harsin sees in the quarterback that he admires.

"I think he's tough," the Auburn coach said. "I've seen him stand in the pocket, he's taken hits, he's delivered balls, and he's been accurate."

In 10 games this season, Young has had at least a 70 percent passing percentage or better. He also has a collection of playmakers that any signal-caller would love to have at his disposal. Jameson Williams, the transfer from Ohio State, has proved to be the pickup of the year, catching 59 balls for 1,218 yards and 13 touchdowns. John Metchie III leads the Crimson Tide with 77 receptions for 895 yards and seven scores.

Oh, and don't forget about Brian Robinson Jr., a sturdy running back that's been productive behind an offensive line, shockingly struggling to block for rushers at times.

"They've got a lot of things they can do, and they've got a lot of weapons, so we've got to be ready for all those things," Harsin said.

It will be the biggest challenge yet for Auburn's defense and will require that all 11 guys on the field are at the top of their game every snap. If there was a time for a breakout game from the Tigers, that time is now. Otherwise, it could be a long day in Jordan-Hare Stadium.