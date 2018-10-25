AUBURN | Austin Wiley suffered a foot injury a couple of weeks ago. Samir Doughty went down with a high ankle sprain Tuesday.

Suddenly, Bruce Pearl is down to seven scholarship players with the season-opener quickly approaching.

“What it’s done, it’s made some of the early practice sessions challenging in the sense that it’s been difficult to go best-on-best for a few weeks because we haven’t really had 10,” Pearl said. “We had eight or nine. But I can live with eight or nine, we get down to seven it gets to be really difficult. It’s disrupted our fall, preseason camp.

“We had talked about trying to be good early. It’s been harder to get good early when we have to play against the scout team so often because I don’t have anyone else to play against.”