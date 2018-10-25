Auburn’s depth takes hit with another injury
AUBURN | Austin Wiley suffered a foot injury a couple of weeks ago. Samir Doughty went down with a high ankle sprain Tuesday.
Suddenly, Bruce Pearl is down to seven scholarship players with the season-opener quickly approaching.
“What it’s done, it’s made some of the early practice sessions challenging in the sense that it’s been difficult to go best-on-best for a few weeks because we haven’t really had 10,” Pearl said. “We had eight or nine. But I can live with eight or nine, we get down to seven it gets to be really difficult. It’s disrupted our fall, preseason camp.
“We had talked about trying to be good early. It’s been harder to get good early when we have to play against the scout team so often because I don’t have anyone else to play against.”
Technically, Pearl started with 11 scholarship players, but Jamal Johnson has to sit out this season after transferring from Memphis and Danjel Purifoy is ineligible for the first nine games.
That brings the total down to nine scholarship players. Take away two more due to injuries and it brings the Tigers down to seven. Pearl is hopeful to bring that number back up to nine shortly after the opener against South Alabama Nov. 6, which is 12 days away.
“So, the timing of (Doughty’s) return will be some time in the first week or two of the season, I would imagine,” Pearl said. “Austin is out of his boot and progressing and the timetable for his return would be similar, the beginning of the season.”
The injuries give freshman walk-on Myles Parker an opportunity to take on a bigger role with the team over the next few weeks.
“Myles has been a very, very valuable practice player who will now be pushed into the regular rotation as we prepare this week,” Pearl said.