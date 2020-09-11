AuburnSports - Morris, Steele in rare second stint as coordinator duo

After some research, it turns out Morris was right. It is a rare occurrence.

"I don't know how many coordinators have ever worked together at two places, at two different places," Morris said Thursday. "That's probably pretty unique across the landscape of college football."

Nine years ago, he and Kevin Steele were coordinators together at Clemson, helping Dabo Swinney's Tigers win 11 games and an ACC title. They beat Auburn, too, in Week 3. Now, Morris is glad to have a close friend with him as he grows accustomed to his new Tigers staff.

Morris and Steele, working together as offensive and defensive coordinators for the second time in their careers at a different program, are one of only six such tandems in FBS college football this season.

"Chad is a friend of mine," Steele said. "We’ve worked together before. We’ve stayed in contact. You know, when you’ve worked with someone before you kind of understand what they need, and he understands what I need, and so it’s pretty easy when we come together on the practice schedule to make sure we’re helping each other get what we need to see."

The other five teams with a coordinator duo in its second go-around are Buffalo, Georgia Tech, USF, Texas Tech and Virginia.

Buffalo coordinators Andy Kotelnicki and Brian Borland were together on Lance Leipold's staff at Wisconsin-Whitewater in 2014 when Leipold was UWW's head coach.

Georgia Tech's Dave Patenaude and Andrew Thacker followed head coach Geoff Collins from Temple after they were his coordinators in 2018.

USF head coach Jeff Scott brought in Charlie Weis Jr. and Glenn Spencer as his coordinators in Tampa after they helped FAU win a conference championship and 11 games last season.

Texas Tech's David Yost and Keith Patterson followed head coach Matt Wells from Lubbock to Utah State last season.

Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall brought his 2013-15 coordinators from BYU — Nick Howell and Robert Anae.

Steele and Morris join USF's pair as the only two coordinator duos in college football this season at a new school with a different head coach.

"To be able to lean on Kevin a little bit at times and ask him — you know, he's been here, he's been at Auburn," Morris said. "He understands the dynamic at Auburn. And I've asked him a lot of questions about Auburn and moving forward. He's done a great job of helping me out with that."