AuburnSports - Auburn’s bye week plans

“The message was the No. 1 thing we have to do this week is have COVID etiquette and be responsible,” Malzahn said. “That's going to be a huge key to the last four games and our success. So I just challenged them individually, you know, and as a group that let's make sure we do a great job this week, the next two days, this weekend.”

And Malzahn made sure to deliver that news to his team shortly after Saturday’s 48-11 win over LSU.

AUBURN | Gus Malzahn has plenty in store for his coaches and players during Auburn’s bye week, but it all starts with one major priority.

Auburn held a short practice Sunday, will take Monday and Tuesday off, and then finish out the week with workouts on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. They’ll return to a normal practice routine next Sunday.

“We have areas, after watching the film, that we can keep improving, and we will address those this week,” Malzahn said. “Really, our goal this week is to improve each individual with the techniques of the particular scheme and the fundamentals of that. So we’ll focus on improving us and we’ll get a little bit into Mississippi State later in the week.

“This will also be a great week for us to heal up. I mean, it’s been a grind from six weeks of fall camp that was very physical, then six straight SEC games. So we’re going to do some healing up this week, too.”

Auburn hasn’t played six consecutive conference games since finishing 2005 with Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Georgia and Alabama. The Tigers won five of the six games and finished that season 9-3 overall and 7-1 in the SEC.

Starting this season with six straight games coming off an extended preseason camp that was nearly six weeks has definitely taken a toll on Auburn’s players.

“Six straight SEC games are brutal,” quarterback Bo Nix said. “For people who have never gone through that, it says a lot. It’s time for us to regroup, I think. It’ll really help us recharge our batteries and I think it’ll be good for us.”

Two more priorities for the off week are to continue building depth and get back more injured players. Without the four non-conference games, three of which are usually fairly easy wins, AU’s backups haven’t gotten much work until the fourth quarter of the LSU game.

There’s a good chance some freshmen could return close to full speed this week including defensive tackle Jay Hardy and tight end Brandon Frazier. Both could help this team through the remaining four games.

It’ll also give safety Jamien Sherwood, who injured his ankle against LSU, an extra week to rehab.

“You saw yesterday. We played a lot a lot of young guys,” Malzahn said. “Just trying to continue to develop our depth and heal up the guys that need to be healed up then take some things off some of our skill guys' legs that, you know, have been going full throttle for 12 straight weeks, too. That'll help in a lot of different areas.”

Malzahn wants to make sure this team builds off the LSU win and continues to push itself to get better for the final four games of the season, which will include games against No. 2 Alabama and No. 7 Texas A&M.

“We did play our best game yesterday, and I told our guys, it’s about us improving, continuing to improve,” Malzahn explained. “I just told them to, as they’re watching the film, even though we feel really good about a very, very quality win, but we’ve got to be really critical with ourselves with the things that we can improve on. And that’s what we’re focusing on. And it was just more of a challenge, that we’ve got to continue to improve. We continue to improve and we protect the football, we’ll be tough to beat.

“That’s really on our leadership, that’s on our coaches, to make sure nobody gets complacent.”

Auburn returns to action Nov. 14 at Mississippi State. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT on SECN.