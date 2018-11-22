Before Auburn arrived in Maui for college basketball's most prominent preseason invitational, the Tigers laid out one goal to declare it a success: two wins.

Auburn was guaranteed three games in the Maui Invitational. It split its first two with a thrilling overtime victory over Xavier and a six-point loss to No. 1 Duke. To meet its goal, the Tigers needed a win against Arizona.

They achieved that objective with a pull-away 73-57 victory in the third-place game against Arizona.

"To bring Auburn back to credibility on campus, it's really gratifying right now," Bruce Pearl said. "We beat two historic programs in Xavier and Arizona. If you look over the last 15 years, Xavier and Arizona are probably two of the best programs in the country. And Auburn just beat those teams. We're very proud."

Auburn rode a 21-9 run late in the final 10 minutes of the second half to separate a game that had been close for portions. Amid the run, Malik Dunbar had a breakaway dunk and Horace Spencer had a second-chance dunk that resulted in an and-one opportunity to give Auburn a spark off the bench.

The Tigers found themselves in control, and on the right side of the scoreboard, for most of the game. Leading for 37:04 of game action, Auburn only trailed for one minute. But there were times in the second half when Arizona narrowed the gap, but Auburn held a lead for the final 18:06 of the win.

At times, Auburn's offensive production was more erratic than Bill Walton's in-game monologues about trapezoids, Hawaiian volcanoes, evolution or Neil Young concerts.

Some of Auburn's usual suspects Jared Harper and Anfernee McLemore weren't the scoring centerpieces they usually are. Luckily for Bruce Pearl, who challenged his bench after the Duke loss, the Tigers' supporting cast stepped in admirably on a 1-of-10 night from Harper and McLemore.

Bryce Brown was the lone 3-point bright spot among starters, shooting 50 percent on his eight shot attempts from deep. He led the team with 19 points in 29 minutes. Brown broke Auburn's career 3-pointers made record in the win.

"I'm really proud of this guy. Bryce broke the all-time record for 3-pointers at Auburn," Pearl said. "Wesley Person is probably who he surpassed, I would guess. So I'm really proud of him."

Ultimately, it was Auburn's bench group who put the Tigers over the edge.

Malik Dunbar went 6-of-7 from the floor for 15 points in several timely moments. Dunbar, who went 2-of-3 from 3-point land, and J'Von McCormick, who was 2-of-2, were refreshing additions from long range on a rough night from the starting unit. Auburn's starters were 5-of-20 from behind the arc.

"Malik Dunbar led our guys off the bench. We outscored them off the bench. That's the key to our success," Pearl said. "When we go to the bench, and we don't drop off — which I know we're capable off — and tonight we showed it. I like the way the guys took us. The guys who are on the bench, they're everybody's favorite. The fact those guys stayed ready and stayed right is very much appreciated."

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Malik Dunbar. By the end of the game, Bryce Brown (statistically speaking) — 19 points on 4-of-8 from long range, plus the record — had probably done enough to earn player-of-the-game honors in the eyes of some. But Dunbar's efficient performance in the game's more so-called clutch moments give him the nod. When Auburn needed it, whether it be fighting for a loose ball or a highlight dunk, Dunbar was there to make the play. He finished with 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting with 4 rebounds in only 18 minutes.

PLAY OF THE GAME: Horace Spencer's dunk with 6:05 to play to put Auburn up 60-51. Dunbar had a breakaway dunk that many may consider as the play that sparked Auburn's second-half run to put the game out of reach. If Dunbar's dunk was the spark, Spencer's was the de-facto dagger. Samir Doughty missed a 3-pointer off the front rim. Spencer grappled with two defenders for an offensive rebound, tipping it once to himself to gather the rebound. Spencer immediately went up for the two-handed slam — with the foul. He hit the free throw to put the Tigers up double digits, and they never looked back.

STAT OF THE NIGHT: 33-4. That's how much Auburn's bench outscored Arizona's bench by Wednesday night. Headlined by Dunbar, Spencer and J'Von McCormick, Auburn's supporting cast did more than its part a day after their head coach threw a bit of shade about the bench performance against Duke. Bruce Pearl has to feel great about his depth after performances against bluebloods such as Xavier, Arizona and Duke.

QUOTE OF THE NIGHT: Bryce Brown on the experience of the Maui Invitational — "It was a very exciting tournament. Watching other teams. Just playing in it. Growing up watching it. I just feel like it was a good turning point for our team, letting us know where we can hang with certain teams. As you know, we hung in there with Duke, beat two very good programs. It just lets us know where we are as a team, and I feel like it's only up from here."