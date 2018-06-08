Auburn’s approach 'getting the job done'
AUBURN | Led by seniors Jay Estes and Josh Anthony, Auburn’s bats have come alive heading into this weekend’s Gainesville Super Regional against No. 1 overall seed Florida.
Estes hit .545 with four runs scored, three doubles and three RBI at the Raleigh Regional while Anthony was named Regional MVP after batting .692 with six runs scored, three doubles, one home run and seven RBI in three games.
The Tigers batted .424 as a team and out-scored their three Regional opponents 40-12.
“I really do think hitting his contagious and everyone is really passing down at-bats and just trying to have quality at-bats is the main difference,” said Will Holland, who has hit six of his 12 home runs in Auburn’s last 14 games.
“Everyone is trying, not to have selfish at-bats, but doing whatever is best for the team — getting the job done, moving guys over. Ya’ll saw that a lot in the Regional, kind of get them on, get them over, get them in. That’s kind of the approach we’ve been taking.”
Estes has a hit in 24 of the last 26 games and has 17 games with two or more hits during the span. He is 45-for-105 (.429) with 25 runs scored, 11 doubles and 15 RBI since Apr. 17. He’s raised his average 80 points to a team-best .338 in the last 26 games.
Anthony has multiple hits in six of his last eight games and is batting .500 in his last 10 games, raising his average 46 points from .254 to .300 during the streak.
“They’ve been huge for us these last six weeks, both of them, especially Josh in the nine hole,” Holland said. “Really, there’s not a weak spot in our lineup.”
Despite their hot bats, neither Estes or Anthony were among the seven Auburn players selected during this week’s MLB Draft. Auburn coach Butch Thompson is determined to make sure both get their shot as professionals.
“I see that as a huge part of what I’m trying to do to support these guys,” Thompson said. “If they want to continue playing, if we can find some opportunities … Jay Estes and Josh Anthony are two that are on my heart and mind this morning. It’s going to take a certain amount of work on my part in reaching out and stuff to try and provide opportunities for as many as I possibly can.”
Game one of the Super Regional is set for Saturday at 11 a.m. CT. Game two will be Sunday at 11 a.m. and the teams will play a winner-take-all game if necessary on Monday night at 7:30 p.m. All three games are scheduled for ESPN.
TEAM NOTES
** Auburn has already set a program record by being hit by 80 pitches this season. The 2018 team also ranks among the top 10 in several offensive categories: 72 home runs (T5th), 302 walks (6th), 416 RBI (8th), 198 extra-base hits (10th) and 94 total bases (10th). The 72 home runs are the most since leading the country with 131 in 2010. The 460 runs lead the SEC and rank ninth nationally.
** In his last four relief appearances, Davis Daniel has allowed just three earned runs (2.70 ERA) on 10 hits with 15 strikeouts and three walks in 10.0 innings. “When Davis Daniel left Florida, he had a tough one, a six-run inning that we gave up in game three. Since then he’s been dynamic,” Thompson said. “He’s going to be a factor in this series.”
** Pitchers Tanner Burns and Cody Greenhill along with designated hitter Edouard Julien and right fielder Steven Williams were all named Collegiate Baseball Freshmen All-Americans. The four freshmen All-Americans are the most in program history and is tied with Vanderbilt for the most in the country this season.
** In his last three starts, Burns is 3-0 with a 2.37 ERA. He has pitched at least 6.0 innings in each of his last three appearances.
** Auburn has advanced to a Super Regional for the first time since 1999 and only the second time in school history. Auburn’s 42 wins are the most since winning 43 in 2010.
** Some of Auburn’s biggest fans during last weekend’s Raleigh Regional where the ones that came up just short a year ago at the Tallahassee Regional. “Cole Lipscomb, Daniel Robert, Bo Decker, J.J. Schaffer, all those guys that graduated last year, as soon as I get back and we huddle up and we celebrate, those are five of the first six text messages I got,” said Thompson of his former Auburn players. “They’re part of that because they remember, they were there.
“Daniel Robert just comes to mind. That was a big deal to him for us to win in Raleigh because this guy is Auburn baseball through and through and he gave everything he had here. That makes me feel really, really good about the culture of our program.”