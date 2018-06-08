AUBURN | Led by seniors Jay Estes and Josh Anthony, Auburn’s bats have come alive heading into this weekend’s Gainesville Super Regional against No. 1 overall seed Florida. Estes hit .545 with four runs scored, three doubles and three RBI at the Raleigh Regional while Anthony was named Regional MVP after batting .692 with six runs scored, three doubles, one home run and seven RBI in three games. The Tigers batted .424 as a team and out-scored their three Regional opponents 40-12. “I really do think hitting his contagious and everyone is really passing down at-bats and just trying to have quality at-bats is the main difference,” said Will Holland, who has hit six of his 12 home runs in Auburn’s last 14 games. “Everyone is trying, not to have selfish at-bats, but doing whatever is best for the team — getting the job done, moving guys over. Ya’ll saw that a lot in the Regional, kind of get them on, get them over, get them in. That’s kind of the approach we’ve been taking.”

Holland is one of a school-record five Auburn players that have hit 11 or more home runs. Dakota Sumpter/Auburn athletics

Estes has a hit in 24 of the last 26 games and has 17 games with two or more hits during the span. He is 45-for-105 (.429) with 25 runs scored, 11 doubles and 15 RBI since Apr. 17. He’s raised his average 80 points to a team-best .338 in the last 26 games. Anthony has multiple hits in six of his last eight games and is batting .500 in his last 10 games, raising his average 46 points from .254 to .300 during the streak. “They’ve been huge for us these last six weeks, both of them, especially Josh in the nine hole,” Holland said. “Really, there’s not a weak spot in our lineup.” Despite their hot bats, neither Estes or Anthony were among the seven Auburn players selected during this week’s MLB Draft. Auburn coach Butch Thompson is determined to make sure both get their shot as professionals. “I see that as a huge part of what I’m trying to do to support these guys,” Thompson said. “If they want to continue playing, if we can find some opportunities … Jay Estes and Josh Anthony are two that are on my heart and mind this morning. It’s going to take a certain amount of work on my part in reaching out and stuff to try and provide opportunities for as many as I possibly can.” Game one of the Super Regional is set for Saturday at 11 a.m. CT. Game two will be Sunday at 11 a.m. and the teams will play a winner-take-all game if necessary on Monday night at 7:30 p.m. All three games are scheduled for ESPN.