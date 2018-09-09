AUBURN — Throughout Alabama State week, Gus Malzahn repeatedly answered questions about the potential use of younger players against a perceived lesser opponent.

As coaches typically do, Malzahn downplayed those possibilities to avoid discrediting the threat of the mighty FCS foe. But when it came down to it — amid the expected 63-9 blowout — Auburn coaches had the opportunity to circulate more young players than they would have in past seasons.

"The NCAA has a new rule where the guys can play into four games. We knew we needed a lot of guys rotating on this end. We wanted to put a variety of guys in so we could again start identifying who are going to be our top guys for the games we have coming up," Malzahn said. "We factored it in, there’s no doubt. From a coaches’ standpoint, it gives us a chance to see what the guys can do. See which guys that can help you and you can make decisions a lot quicker. Hopefully a game like this will help us with that."

According to Pro Football Focus, only three members of the 2018 class didn't play in the win — offensive guard Jalil Irvin, athlete Kolbi Fuqua and quarterback Joey Gatewood.

Auburn was able to get reps for guys such as offensive guard Kam Stutts who never would've had that opportunity under the old redshirt rules. Even under-the-radar 2018 prospects such as Josh Marsh stepped in to make plays, including Marsh's forced fumble on kickoff team.

The new rule implementation gave Auburn coaches much more game information than they would typically receive.

"We got the chance to play a lot of young guys," offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey. "I thought that was good. We did make some mistakes, some of those young backs and so forth. But overall it’s always good to get some guys on the field."

Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele mimicked Lindsey and Malzahn in regards to the redshirt rule.

But even more than the potential redshirting players, Steele mentioned the ability to play young guys who he expects to have an immediate effect in the 2018 season. Plenty has been said about the young running backs and wide receivers on offense. But from the defensive group, only safeties Jamien Sherwood and Smoke Monday saw meaningful action against Washington.

That increased significantly against Alabama State.

Steele pointed to those two safeties, but also a couple other incoming freshmen who have shown him enough early to warrant more significant snaps as the Tigers enter SEC play.

"It was huge. When you start talking about the guys that we're counting this year to help us down the stretch — Smoke Monday, [Jamien] Sherwood, Richard Jibunor, [Christian] Tutt. Those kind of guys. It was huge. Newkirk was another guy that got early snaps," Steele said. "There's a list of them, when you're in this division, you need all able bodies. To get those guys snaps was good."