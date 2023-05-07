Auburn run-rules No. 1 LSU
AUBURN | Gavin Dugas sent an early message depositing the third pitch of the game over the left field wall.
It didn’t register with LSU’s pitchers, however.
Auburn struck for six runs in the bottom of the first on six walks and two singles and cruised to a 12-2 run-rule win in eight innings over the nation’s top-ranked team Sunday afternoon at Plainsman Park.
“That’s four wins the last two weekends against top three teams in America,” said AU coach Butch Thompson of back-to-back series wins over LSU and No. 2 South Carolina.
“One’s on road and the other’s at home. Significant but when you’re 5-10 the first half, you’ve got to draw a line and do something about it at some point.”
Leading 11-2 in the eighth, Cooper McMurray drove a hard ground ball off the first base bag that allowed Bobby Peirce to score from second base for the walk-off.
The win improves Auburn to 27-19-1 overall and 11-13 in the SEC.
McMurray drove in three runs on three hits while Kason Howell was 2 of 3 and tied his career-high with five RBI including a pair of two-out, two-RBI triples. Peirce was 1 of 3 with four runs scored.
“They were both with two outs and that was the distance created in the ballgame to allow us to end it early,” said Thompson of Howell’s triples. “There’s your heart and soul of a ball club.”
Irish singled in a run in the first followed by back-to-back-to-back bases-loaded walks by Bryson Ware, McMurray and Howell. Caden Green finished the first-inning barrage with a two-RBI single.
AU added a run in the second on an RBI single by McMurray, two in the fourth on Howell’s first triple and two more in the sixth on his second.
“We probably played the most consistent baseball the whole year, especially in SEC play,” said Howell. “Losing Friday night, winning yesterday and winning today, I think we were the same team all three days.
“We played clean baseball, our pitchers filled up the strike zone and we had great at-bats. When you have that recipe, good things are going to happen.”
AU starter Christian Herberholz (1-3) earned the win holding LSU to two runs, one earned in 5.0 innings. He struck out four and issued two walks.
“That was awesome. That was the most fun I‘ve had playing baseball,” said Herberholz.
Drew Nelson allowed just one hit over the final 3.0 innings to earn the first save of his career. He retired the last nine LSU batters of the game in order, striking out three.
“He threw 40 pitches and 30 of them were for strikes,” said Thompson. “He did a nice job.”
AU held LSU to a season-low 11 runs in the three-game series.
Auburn plays Samford at the Hoover Met Tuesday night at 6 p.m. CT and returns to SEC play at Ole Miss beginning Thursday night at 7 p.m. on ESPNU.