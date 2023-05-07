AUBURN | Gavin Dugas sent an early message depositing the third pitch of the game over the left field wall. It didn’t register with LSU’s pitchers, however. Auburn struck for six runs in the bottom of the first on six walks and two singles and cruised to a 12-2 run-rule win in eight innings over the nation’s top-ranked team Sunday afternoon at Plainsman Park.

Green, Howell and McMurray celebrate the walk-off win. (Jamie Holt/Auburn athletics)

“That’s four wins the last two weekends against top three teams in America,” said AU coach Butch Thompson of back-to-back series wins over LSU and No. 2 South Carolina. “One’s on road and the other’s at home. Significant but when you’re 5-10 the first half, you’ve got to draw a line and do something about it at some point.” Leading 11-2 in the eighth, Cooper McMurray drove a hard ground ball off the first base bag that allowed Bobby Peirce to score from second base for the walk-off. The win improves Auburn to 27-19-1 overall and 11-13 in the SEC. McMurray drove in three runs on three hits while Kason Howell was 2 of 3 and tied his career-high with five RBI including a pair of two-out, two-RBI triples. Peirce was 1 of 3 with four runs scored. “They were both with two outs and that was the distance created in the ballgame to allow us to end it early,” said Thompson of Howell’s triples. “There’s your heart and soul of a ball club.”