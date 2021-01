AuburnSports - Auburn releases 2021 baseball schedule

AUBURN | The 2021 season will get underway in four weeks and Auburn along with the entire SEC is on track to play a full 56-game schedule.

The Tigers will open the season Feb. 19 with a three-game series against Presbyterian at Plainsman Park. Auburn will host Alabama A&M for two midweek games before heading to Round Rock, Texas for a tournament featuring Oklahoma, Baylor and Texas A&M.

Other non-conference opponents include Jacksonville State, Xavier, Little Rock, UAB, South Alabama, Kennesaw State, Georgia Tech, Samford and North Alabama.