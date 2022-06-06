Auburn Regional champs

AUBURN | Mason Barnett did the job Sunday night. Auburn’s bullpen held on Monday afternoon. In a game that was halted Sunday night due to inclement weather, the Tigers beat UCLA 11-4 to win an NCAA Regional at Plainsman Park for the first time since 1999. Blake Burkhalter struck out Josh Hahn in the bottom of the ninth to end it and kick off a big celebration as AU’s players rushed the mound and then made their way around the stadium thanking the fans for their support.

Burkhalter and Nate LaRue celebrate the final out and Regional championship. (Grayson Belanger/Auburn athletics)

“Just growing up an Auburn fan and the history of my family with this school, it’s really exciting and heartwarming that Auburn gets to witness this and be a part of this," said Brody Moore, who was named Regional MVP after batting .533 with one home run and six RBI. "I think everybody in our locker room would say the same thing, we did this for Auburn, the University and people that love this place. It’s just awesome. "I played pretty good this weekend and these people beside me did too, and there’s a bunch of other people that helped us win. I think we all were pulling on the same rope in the same way.” Auburn, which improves to 40-19 with its ninth consecutive NCAA Regional win, advances to a Super Regional for the third time in five years and will face the winner of Monday’s game between No. 3 Oregon State and Vanderbilt. "I’m super proud of our team," said Auburn coach Butch Thompson. "I guess three out of the last four years the Auburn Tigers can say they’re going to a Super Regional. I’m not sure how many great schools have done that, but that’s a big deal and a great job by our program."

Barnett (3-2) had the best performance of his career shutting out UCLA for 5.1 innings. He retired the final 10 batters he faced before the delay, striking out a career-high 10 batters. The only hit he allowed was a leadoff double in the first. "Really, I think it was Mason’s best outing of his career," said Thompson. "We went out for the fourth inning and I asked him to just start the inning from the stretch, and the walks went away. They were not on the fastball anymore and he absolutely rolled the fourth, fifth and into that sixth inning. They got electric." Carson Skipper allowed a couple of runs on two hits in 1.2 innings with two strikeouts and Burkhalter allowed two runs on five hits over the final 2.0 innings.

Auburn got on board in the first inning as Sonny DiChiara hit an RBI single and Brooks Carlson a sac fly. DiChiara struck again in the fourth inning bouncing a ball up the middle with the bases loaded to drive in two and put AU up 4-0. Brody Moore hit a solo home run in the fifth and AU broke the game open with four runs in the sixth on an RBI double by Brooks Carlson and a bases-loaded-clearing double by Nate LaRue. Auburn added two runs after the break as Cole Foster had a sacrifice fly and Sonny DiChiara an RBI single in the ninth. DiChiara finished 3 of 4 with four RBI. Carlson was 2 of 5 with two RBI and LaRue 1 of 4 with three RBI.