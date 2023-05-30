Below is a detailed look at the four teams that will compete in the Auburn Regional.

No. 1 SEED AUBURN

Record: 34-21-1 (17-13 SEC, 5th)

WN RPI: 19, Q1 15-16, Q2 12-2-1, Q3 2-2, Q4 5-1

TOP BATTERS: Ike Irish .364, 24 2B, 50 RBI; Bryson Ware .356, 24 HR, 63 RBI; Bobby Peirce .353; Cole Foster .336, 13 2B, 13 HR, 49 RBI; Cooper McMurray .275, 14 HR, 47 RBI

TOP PITCHERS: Tommy Vail 5-1, 3.46 ERA, 71 K; Christian Herberholz 1-3, 4.18; Will Cannon 3-1, 4.27, 5 saves

THE SKINNY: Auburn closed out the regular season with eight consecutive conference wins and stretched that to nine by winning its first game of the SEC Tournament. AU was 23-9-1 at home with the last loss coming to LSU’s Paul Skenes May 5. The Tigers rolled through last year’s Auburn Regional out-scoring SE Louisiana, Florida State and UCLA by a combined 51-18. Butch Thompson has guided AU to three Super Regionals and two College World Series in his first seven seasons.

NO. 2 SEED SOUTHERN MISS

Record: 41-17 (22-8 Sun Belt, 2nd)

WN RPI: 21, Q1 10-5, Q2 13-9, Q3 10-3, Q4 8-0

TOP BATTERS: Matthew Etzel .325, 15 2B, 47 RBI, 22 SB; Dustin Dickerson .325, 39 RBI, 19 2B, 12 SB; Slade Wilks .301, 20 HR, 58 RBI; Danny Lynch .251, 14 2B, 11 HR, 50 RBI

TOP PITCHERS: Tanner Hall 12-3, 2.23, 109 K; Niko Mazza 5-1, 3.99, 80 K; Will Armistead 2-0, 1.96; Justin Storm 5-1, 2.52, 8 saves

THE SKINNY: Southern Miss is a strong No. 2 seed and will be a dangerous opponent. The Golden Eagles were knocked out of their Hattiesburg Super Regional by Ole Miss last season and head coach Scott Berry announced his retirement at the end of this season with top assistant Christian Ostrander already named as his replacement. They closed out the regular season with 15 wins in the final 16 games and then came out of the loser’s bracket to win the Sun Belt tournament.

NO. 3 SEED SAMFORD

Record: 36-23 (15-6 SoCon, 1st)

WN RPI: 62, Q1 0-7, Q2 3-4, Q3 14-7, Q4 19-5

TOP BATTERS: Jayden Davis .363, 12 2B, 9 HR, 38 RBI; Stephen Klein .315, 16 2B, 8 HR, 40 RBI; Lucas Steele .314, 15 2B, 16 HR, 50 RBI; John Anderson .286, 22 HR, 60 RBI

TOP PITCHERS: Jacob Corey 9-2, 3.19, 121 K; Ben Petschke 5-3, 4.29, 14 saves

THE SKINNY: Samford earned an automatic bid by winning the Southern Conference tournament, which included winning three 9-inning games on Saturday. The Bulldogs won 10 of their last 13 regular season games. They’re the only team in the Regional that AU has played this season, winning 13-3 at Plainsman Park April 18. This is Samford’s fourth NCAA Tournament appearance, all coming in the last 11 years. SU has never advanced beyond a Regional but did make it to the final game of the 2012 Tallahassee Regional.

NO. 4 SEED PENNSYLVANIA

Record: 32-14 (16-5 Ivy, 1st)

WN RPI: 116, Q1 0-3, Q2 0-1, Q3 11-3, Q4 21-7

TOP BATTERS: Davis Baker .330, 16 2B, 32 RBI; Ben Miller .325, 14 2B, 43 RBI; Wyatt Henseler .316, 15 2B, 17 HR, 60 RBI

TOP PITCHERS: Ryan Dromboski 7-2, 2.87, 87 K; Owen Coady 5-3, 3.03, 78 K; Cole Zaffiro 5-2, 3.03, 72 K; Carson Ozmer 1-2, 2.17, 6 saves

THE SKINNY: Penn earned an automatic bid by winning the inaugural Ivy League tournament and enters the Auburn Regional with eight consecutive wins. This is Penn’s sixth NCAA Regional but first since 1995. The Quakers have never advanced beyond a Regional. In his 10th season, John Yurkow won his 200th game May 21.

AUBURN REGIONAL SCHEDULE

Friday

#2 Southern Miss vs. #3 Samford – 1 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

#1 Auburn vs. #4 Penn – 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday

Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 – 2 p.m. (TBA)

Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 – 8 p.m. (TBA)

Sunday

Loser Game 4 vs. Winner Game 3 – 2 p.m. (TBA)

Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5 – 8 p.m. (TBA)

Monday

If Necessary Game – TBA

KEY

WN RPI - Warren Nolan RPI

Q1 - record vs. 1-50 RPI

Q2 - recored vs. 51-100

Q3 - record vs. 101-150

Q4 - record vs. 151-305