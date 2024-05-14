There's not many guys in the 2026 class with the height that Kaiden Prothro has. Standing at 6-foot-6, it's no wonder that the Auburn target is rated as the No. 33 player in the country. He's immensely talented, backed up by an impressive offer list across Power Four conferences. The Bowdon, Ga., native is one of the most sought after prospects from the southeast and Auburn is one of the programs chasing him. Auburn hosted him on an unofficial visit back in March. "I went up there for their first scrimmage," Prothro said. "I got to see some of the guys and meet some of the coaches. Catch up with Coach (Derrick) Nix, just talk to him and see what it’s like down there."

Kaiden Prothro is the No. 33 overall recruit in the 2026 class. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Although Rivals has Prothro listed as a tight end, Auburn envisions him as a wide receiver. Auburn's wide receivers coach, Marcus Davis, has been the main guy recruiting Prothro since the two first met at a camp a while back. "He just knows what he’s doing," Prothro said of Davis. "Produces great guys. I think he’s the type of coach to build relationships with, getting to know you, he knows what he’s doing." In Davis' first full year with Auburn, he signed arguably the most impressive receiver class in the country. He signed four receivers, highlighted by five-star Cam Coleman and top-50 prospect Perry Thompson. "He definitely recruits the right guys," Prothro said. "He really has a good receiver room and he definitely knows what he’s doing." Now that Auburn's on to Prothro, he feels like that makes him one of the right guys. "That does make me feel important," Prothro said. "A school like Auburn, they’re getting better every year, they’re just one of them top schools, always up there competing." There's still plenty of time left in the four-star's recruitment, as programs continue reaching out. However, Auburn is sitting in a decent spot early on. "They’re definitely up there," Prothro said. "They’re a great program and they definitely produce great guys to the league."