AuburnSports - Farrar enters transfer portal

A transfer from Youngstown State, Farrar caught three passes for 41 yards last season, including two touchdowns from backup quarterback Cord Sandberg in Auburn's 52-0 win over Samford in November.

Farrar signed with Oklahoma as a 3-star receiver out of Southlake, Texas, in the 2016 class. He spent a year with the Sooners and at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College before heading to Youngstown. He joined Auburn's 2019 class last offseason.

Led by junior Seth Williams, Auburn's receiving corps isn't lacking for depth heading into the second season of the Bo Nix regime at quarterback. In addition to names like Anthony Schwartz, Eli Stove, Shedrick Jackson and Ja'Varrius Johnson, Gus Malzahn also signed four wideouts in the 2020 class.