"After this visit and after seeing everything that I saw today, they stand really high in my recruitment right now," Solomon said.

He returned to campus Monday for a spring visit, checking out the Tigers' new staff and football facility. The Tigers gained a significant boost in their standing with the 6-foot-1 Georgia native.

Solomon is listed as a wide receiver, but sees himself playing defensive back at the next level. He spent time with secondary coach Zac Etheridge, could not have been more thrilled to hear it.

"We actually had a talk today about what position I want to play in college and I think I told him I’d rather play DB," Solomon said. "Now that he knows my primary position, he’s all for it."

Etheridge is working as the primary recruiter for Solomon, who sees a potential future working under him.

"I love him," Solomon said. "We both get on the same page about everything and I can see him in the future being a potential DB coach for me."

Solomon also got a chance to speak with head coach Hugh Freeze.

"Real laid back guy, real cool guy. All about winning," Solomon said. "He’s all about all of his players. He even told me he’d do whatever it takes to put his players in the right position, so I really like that."