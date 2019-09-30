AUBURN | Callaway (Ga.) running back Cartavious “Tank” Bigsby has been to three Auburn games this season, but the one he attended Saturday night was a bit different from the first two. After attending Auburn’s wins over Tulane and Kent State, Bigsby watched as the Tigers rolled up 578 yards of offense, including 217 on the ground, in a 56-23 win over Mississippi State. “It was great. I loved it,” Bigsby said. “They keep getting better and better. They are starting to trust each other now and the offense is starting to move faster.”

Bigsby, who is ranked the No. 4 running back in the 2020 class, committed to Auburn in August. However, that hasn’t kept other schools from pursuing him, most notably in-state Georgia. Bigsby took an unofficial visit to Athens on Sept. 21 to watch the Georgia-Notre Dame game. “I just went there because I wanted to see the game in person,” Bigsby said. “There wasn’t that much to it. I told (Auburn) I was going and I told them they didn’t have anything to worry about.”