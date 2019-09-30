Auburn RB commit Tank Bigsby talks visit, commitment
AUBURN | Callaway (Ga.) running back Cartavious “Tank” Bigsby has been to three Auburn games this season, but the one he attended Saturday night was a bit different from the first two.
After attending Auburn’s wins over Tulane and Kent State, Bigsby watched as the Tigers rolled up 578 yards of offense, including 217 on the ground, in a 56-23 win over Mississippi State.
“It was great. I loved it,” Bigsby said. “They keep getting better and better. They are starting to trust each other now and the offense is starting to move faster.”
Bigsby, who is ranked the No. 4 running back in the 2020 class, committed to Auburn in August. However, that hasn’t kept other schools from pursuing him, most notably in-state Georgia.
Bigsby took an unofficial visit to Athens on Sept. 21 to watch the Georgia-Notre Dame game.
“I just went there because I wanted to see the game in person,” Bigsby said. “There wasn’t that much to it. I told (Auburn) I was going and I told them they didn’t have anything to worry about.”
Bigsby said Georgia has recently increased its pursuit of him.
“They’ve picked up (their interest) a lot,” he said. “But I just ignore it.”
Bigsby said he remains firm in his commitment to Auburn and will not return to Georgia. He does, however, plan to return to Auburn for each of the Tigers’ remaining home games.
“It feels like home,” Bigsby said of Auburn. “I enjoy myself here. It just feels like home. They treated me good (Saturday). They treat me the same every time I’m here.”
Bigsby is on pace to graduate in December and enroll at Auburn in January.