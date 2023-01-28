Whenever Auburn had to force a stop late in the game, it was Erik Stevenson, a transfer from South Carolina, that had the answer. Twice, with the lead at one in the final four minutes, the guard hit a three-pointer to give the Mountaineers a cushion. He finished with a game-high 31 points, making 7-of-10 attempts from behind the arc.

"Disappointing loss," Bruce Pearl said. "Worked really hard to battle back in the second half from being down 16, but last four minutes, didn't get the defensive stops we'd gotten for the second half."

After clawing back from a 17-point second-half deficit, Auburn had multiple chances to tie the game, including on the last possession. But a Wendell Green three-point attempt came up short as West Virginia held on to defeat the No. 15 Tigers, 80-77, in Morgantown.

But the Tigers kept fighting. With 26 seconds remaining and Auburn trailing by three, K.D. Johnson stole the inbounds pass and quickly got a timeout. A three-point attempt by Jaylin Williams just missed. Kedrian Johnson collected the rebound and got fouled. He made 1-of-2, and Auburn quickly answered with a Johni Broome layup with seven seconds left.

Stevenson, a 75.9 percent shooter from the charity stripe, was fouled. He made the first but missed the second, giving Auburn a final chance, but Green's shot had no chance at the buzzer.

It was a tale of two halves for Pearl's squad, as Auburn couldn't get anything going in the first 20 minutes. The Mountaineers' lead was 16 at the break as the Tigers turned the ball over 10 times to just five assists. Auburn was more careful with the ball after halftime, turning the ball over just four times.

"I'm proud of the kids for playing hard in a tough environment," Pearl said. "The togetherness on the bench was the best we've had all year. Guys were rooting hard for each other."

Williams led the Tigers' effort with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Broome added 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while Allen Flanigan put up 13 points. Johnson contributed 10 points in the losing effort.

Auburn (16-5, 4-3) returns to Neville Arena on Wednesday when the Tigers host rival Georgia at 6 p.m. CT.