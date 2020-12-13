AuburnSports - Auburn racks up six sacks: 'They were tremendous'

“They were tremendous,” Auburn buck Derick Hall said about the sacks. “Coming in the defensive scheme was great. It was a great gameplan to be able to affect the quarterback the best way we know how. Just to be able to execute the calls that were put in front of us was huge just for us to be able to affect the quarterback and knowing they are an air raid team. Just trying to slow down their passing game was huge.”

By the time it was all said and done, Auburn had racked up six total sacks coming from five different Tigers.

Getting pressure on Will Rogers was a key for the Auburn defense coming into the regular-season finale, and they did just that on Saturday.

Head coach Gus Malzahn echoed similar sentiments as Hall after the game.

“Not a whole lot of people have been able to get to him of late,” Malzahn said about pressuring Rogers. “So I thought Coach Steele did a great job of mixing stuff up. I thought our guys played with unbelievable energy. We had a pass rush. We sacked him six times. That was a huge key. And even when we didn’t get to him, we got around him.”

Originally from Gulfport, Mississippi, having a big game back in his home state meant a lot for Hall.

“Being from Mississippi and coming back here and having a game like that, it’s huge,” Hall said. “The will and want to for these seniors, we didn’t get to execute last week at home the way we should. Being able to come here to Starkville and being able to put up a game like that, play for one another and send them out on the right note, was huge.”

Hall finished the game with three tackles and two sacks.

Owen Pappoe, Colby Wooden, Dre Butler and Big Kat Bryant were the other Tigers to record a sack.

For Bryant, a senior who may have suited up in his last regular-season game at Auburn, getting the final sack of the game was something his teammates enjoyed getting to see.

“It was amazing. He was talking about it -- I didn't make no plays, I didn't make a play,” Hall said. “I was like bro, just keep playing, keep playing, it's going to come. He showed up. I was very excited and happy for him, just knowing all the stuff he's been through, his injury this year. The leadership he has for us as a defensive line, the leadership he has for the defense -- it was tremendous for him to get that last sack. I was very happy for him.”



