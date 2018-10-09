AUBURN — Jarrett Stidham doesn't deny it: He needs to be better.

The Auburn starting quarterback hasn't lived up to the NFL Draft expectations laid on him before the season. Auburn's passing offense ranks in the bottom half of the SEC in yards per game, passing touchdowns, passer rating, completion percentage and yards per attempt. Stidham's performances specifically have drawn the ire from many corners of the Auburn football world.

In response to those complaints, Stidham agrees.

"First of all, I’m the one with the ball in my hands every play, and I’ve got to play a lot better," Stidham said. "I think that’s first and foremost. For our offense to be as successful as it’s going to be, I’ve got play a lot better. And I know that, and I’m working as hard as I can to improve every week. ... "

The criticisms Stidham has faced hit an all-time high against Mississippi State, thanks to a case of the overthrows, including the big miss to wide receiver Darius Slayton in the second quarterback.

Stidham has gone back and watched the tape on that throw — and others.

Like many others watching, Stidham views them as inexcusable.

"I’ve got to make a throw. Just like the other night, I can’t tell you how many times I’ve made that throw in practice. And for whatever reason, I just didn’t make it," Stidham said. "I’m very hard on myself. And so, nobody was more frustrated on that throw than me. Obviously the first thing is just make those throws I know I can make, my teammates know I can make that throw, or any of those throws I've missed. I mean, that's the one of the main things: just make the throw."

Stidham's hard-on-himself comments match up with what his head coach Gus Malzahn said earlier Tuesday. The Auburn starting quarterback refuses to get complacent and, as Malzahn tells it, is "pretty tough on himself" when he makes mistakes.

Sometimes those harsh self-critical moments are missed because of Stidham's consistently upbeat and positive nature. That same character trait has been used as a criticism to suggest Stidham isn't passionate or fiery enough to garner the full support of the locker room, especially with the offensive performance at the midway point.

Auburn's other offensive leaders — namely wide receiver Ryan Davis — challenge that notion.

"I'm behind Jarrett 100 percent. Everybody else is behind Jarrett 100 percent. It's a part of football. Nobody's perfect," Davis said. "Jarrett has handled it just like anybody expects him to handle it, like an SEC quarterback. He's know what comes with it. But at the same time, Jarrett, we definitely keep him encouraged. We're definitely behind him. Jarrett already knows that we have his back as a team. We definitely don't want him to worry. I know he's not worried. I know he's going to continue to get ready."

Some of this inconsistency and chatter has raised a question: Has there been any discussion about more involvement from backup quarterback Malik Willis?

If Chip Lindsey's statement on Sunday wasn't clear enough — it was — Stidham's presence at the Tuesday press conference made it clear. He's one of the leaders of this 2018 football team, and that isn't going to change.

"Jarrett’s our guy, so like I said, we are committed to him and really no other thoughts about that," Lindsey said.

