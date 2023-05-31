"I ain’t gonna lie, it’s been Coach [Wesley] McGriff and Coach [Hugh] Freeze, them two guys have been pushing real hard," Mbakwe said. "They text me everyday, and also Coach [Trovon] Reed. It’s great down there, the atmosphere is great."

It's the result of the continuous pursuit that the Auburn coaching staff has put toward recruiting Mbakwe, who's been committed to Alabama since July of last year.

Auburn's hosting Alabama cornerback commit Jaylen Mbakwe this weekend for an official visit.

Mbakwe's visit this upcoming weekend will be his first to Auburn since the spring, when he visited for a practice in mid-March.

This upcoming weekend will be about observing interactions between players and coaches, along with how Freeze runs the program.

Regardless, Mbakwe still remains firmly committed to Alabama. Even with his official visit this to Auburn this weekend, it's going to be tough for the Tigers to flip him.

"It’s definitely one of those schools that I could see myself at, but like I said I’m 100% locked in," Mbakwe said. "It’d be kinda hard to get me to flip."

Mbakwe will take his official visit to Alabama June 16-18.