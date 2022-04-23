Auburn pushes past Mississippi State

The Tigers scored three runs before Mississippi State even grabbed a bit, never relinquishing their lead on the way to a 5-2 victory over the Bulldogs in Starkville.

Auburn's first inning was enough to win Saturday.

Five straight batters reached base to kick things off in Game 2 of a three-game series, with two runs scoring on Jessie Blaine's RBI single. The third run of the inning scored on Aspyn Godwin's sacrifice fly.

Shelby Lowe was back in the circle for the Tigers for the first time in nearly two weeks, pitching two innings while allowing two runs on one hit.

Auburn added a pair of insurance runs in the sixth inning — on the strength of a pair of doubles and a Mississippi State error. Godwin, who had doubled to reach base, scored on Carlee McCondichie's double — her team-leading third hit of the game.

McCondichie scored on a throwing error by the catcher after Kelsey Schmidt had earned a walk.

KK Dismukes pitched three innings of scoreless relief for Lowe and Maddie Penta pitched the seventh inning to earn her first save of the season.

The series wraps up Sunday at noon on SEC Network+.