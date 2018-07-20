Bell also stays in contact with Bryce Giddens, who is a graduate assistant at Auburn. Giddens accepted the GA position in the spring after coaching tight ends a year ago at Colquitt County.

“They are recruiting me hard,” Bell said. “I talk to (offensive line) coach J.B. Grimes a lot and I talk to (offensive coordinator/area recruiter) Chip Lindsey.”

Colquitt County’s (Ga.) Kamaar Bell could be the guy, and Auburn is working diligently to make it happen.

Auburn has commitments from two interior offensive linemen in its 2019 class – Keiondre Jones and Jakai Clark – and is looking for one more.

Giddens played offensive line under Grimes and Gus Malzahn at Arkansas State in 2012. Bell uses Giddens as a reference for Grimes.



“I know Coach Grimes is a good coach because he coached (Giddens) and Coach Giddens is a good coach,” Bell said.

Bell camped at Auburn in the summer and plans to return for an official visit in the fall. Auburn is in Bell’s top two behind Alabama.

“Alabama is No. 1 and Auburn is No. 2,” Bell said. “They both are similar to my environment here at Colquitt County. We compete for championships every year and so do they. I compete against the best of the best in high school and I want to compete against the best of the best in college. I can do that at Auburn and Alabama.”

Bell also is considering Missouri, Kentucky, Florida, Mississippi State and West Virginia.

“I’ll take my visits and probably make my decision during the season,” Bell said.

Rivals ranks Bell, who is 6-foot-3 and weighs 317 pounds, the No. 25 guard in the class and No. 55 overall player in Georgia.