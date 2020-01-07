Siposs, Auburn's two-year starter at punter, declared for the NFL draft Wednesday, he announced on his Twitter.

A key position battle will open in spring ball for Auburn after Arryn Siposs' decision.

He arrived at Auburn as a 25-year-old freshman from the St. Kilda Football Club in the Australian Football League, adding to the recent trend of Australian-rules players making the transition to college football punting.

Siposs averaged 44 yards per punt during his two-year Auburn career — the second-best mark in school history, behind Terry Daniel's 44.5-yard average from 1992-94.

The junior's departure leaves just one punter left on the Tigers' roster — freshman walk-on Patrick Markwalter. The only other player on the roster to attempt a punt this past season was quarterback Bo Nix, who averaged 37.3 yards per kick out of pooch-punt formations.

Siposs is the third Auburn junior to declare early for the 2020 NFL draft, joining cornerback Noah Igbinoghene and edge rusher Nick Coe.

------