Auburn 'progressing upfront'
AUBURN | A once proud and dominating Auburn rushing offense has fallen to 13th in the SEC and 87th nationally. The Tigers rushed for just 19 yards against Texas A&M 11 days ago.
But it’s not dead yet and even showed some signs of life at Georgia last Saturday.
“We did some good things in the run game. We hit a couple of runs as far as that goes so I see some progress,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “That was a very good run defense that we went against but I do see progress, and we’re going to continue to do that.”
The Tigers rushed for 102 yards on 20 carries, an average of 5.1 yards per carry, against a Bulldog rushing defense ranked fourth in the conference and 28th nationally. Still slowed by an injury, JaTarvious Whitlow had 26 yards on nine carries while Shaun Shivers added 43 yards on four carries including a 30-yard scamper in the third quarter.
Malzahn also had praise for an offensive line that’s had its share of troubles all season.
“Offensive line, I thought overall, they had a solid game,” he said. “Didn’t give up any sacks. We didn’t have any penalties. There were some good things. We are progressing, I’ll say that. We are progressing upfront.”
Under Malzahn, Auburn has led the SEC in rushing twice over the last six seasons, finished second another time and has never finished out of the top five.
Auburn hosts Liberty at 3 p.m. CT Saturday on SEC Network.