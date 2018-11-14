AUBURN | A once proud and dominating Auburn rushing offense has fallen to 13th in the SEC and 87th nationally. The Tigers rushed for just 19 yards against Texas A&M 11 days ago.

But it’s not dead yet and even showed some signs of life at Georgia last Saturday.



“We did some good things in the run game. We hit a couple of runs as far as that goes so I see some progress,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “That was a very good run defense that we went against but I do see progress, and we’re going to continue to do that.”