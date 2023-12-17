It’s hard to remember an Auburn non-conference home game that had as much hype surrounding it as Sunday’s game against USC has. With arguably the most talented backcourt that Auburn will see all season and a frontcourt of lengthy athletes, it’s a challenge Bruce Pearl isn’t taking lightly. “Well, we've got our hands full on Sunday,” Pearl said. “Preparing for what is probably the best combination of two guards that we'll see all year long with Isaiah Collier and Boogie Ellis.” It’s been a struggle for the Trojans to start the season as they are 5-4 with losses to UC Irvine and Long Beach State. That doesn’t mean Auburn is taking them lightly by any means. “USC's off to a disappointing start,” Pearl said. “I think they'd be the first to tell you that they've had a couple of tough losses against good basketball teams — but games I'm sure they felt like they should have won. This USC team will finish in the top three or four in the Pac-12, without any question. They've got the talent to beat anybody on any night.”

USC guard Isaiah Collier (Ryan Sun | Associated Press)

As mentioned earlier, USC has a dynamic backcourt, and Auburn is familiar with both guards in different ways. A year ago almost to the exact date, Auburn traveled to the Galen Center and took on these Trojans. In that game, Ellis dropped 28 points on 9-of-15 shooting and willed the Trojans to a 74-71 win. USC as a whole is struggling, but Ellis is not as he is averaging 21.4 points per game on 60 percent true shooting. He’s an elite shooter as he’s shooting 46 percent from deep on 8.4 attempts. He averages 1.21 points per possession (ppp) on jumpshots which ranks him in the 87th percentile, per Synergy. Although he’s mostly a shooter, he can work out of the pick-and-roll as he averages 0.903 ppp off of it which ranks him in the 72nd percentile. “Boogie Ellis is probably the best scoring guard that we'll see,” Pearl said. “I mean, he lit us up for 28 last year. He's a tough cover.” Countering him is Collier, the No. 1 player in the class of 2023 from Marietta, Ga., and someone that Auburn was recruiting for a while.

USC guard Boogie Ellis (Jeff McCulloch/TrojanSports.com)

It’s been an up-and-down season for Collier as he is averaging 17 points on 57 percent true shooting. He’s also averaging 4.2 assists but also a staggering 4.4 turnovers per game. With a usage rate of 30.4 percent, Collier runs just about everything for the Trojans. 62 percent of USC’s possessions when he is on the floor is him either running a pick-and-roll or him running in transition. More often than not, Collier is looking to get to the rim, and he’s relatively successful when he gets there as he averages 1.2 ppp at the rim ranking him in the 57th percentile. When he’s driving, he’s also adept at drawing fouls as he averages 6.8 free throws per game. “Just probably a consensus top-five pick in the draft next year,” Pearl said. “Just a great downhill, physical pro point guard. Great size and length. Great athleticism. Great ability to finish, playmake.” Ellis and Collier combined average 38.4 points per game, which is more than 50 percent of USC’s offense, and Auburn’s defenders will be tasked with stopping them one-on-one at times, but it’s a challenge that Auburn is excited for.

USC guard Bronny James (Robert Hanashiro/USA Today)