The long-time starter is smart with the ball.

The quarterback is entering his sixth season of college football and has been Penn State’s full-time starter since the 2019 season.

Sean Clifford has been around the block a time or two.

“He doesn't make a lot of mistakes,” said linebacker Owen Pappoe. “He doesn't throw a lot of picks. He actually throws the ball out of bounds rather than go for the 50-50 ball. You've just got to be on your P's and Q's, man, with a smart quarterback like that.”

Last season, Clifford threw for 3,108 yards and 21 touchdowns which included torching the Auburn defense as he completed 28 of his 32 passes and threw two touchdowns.

The super senior has gotten better according to EDGE Derick Hall.

“Sean Clifford looks a lot better than people assume,” Hall said. “Just watching his mechanics, and watching the game last year and the way he’s played this year, he’s definitely grown as a quarterback.”

Penn State pulled in the No. 7 recruiting class last season which included a top 50 player in running back Nicholas Singleton.

After a quiet first game, Singleton broke out in his second game running for 179 yards and two touchdowns.

Singleton, who stands at 6-foot and 215 pounds, “can do it all.”

”He’s more of a bowling ball type guy,” Hall said. “He can move, he can cut… we have to be ready to be prepared for him also.”

Penn State’s offensive line struggled in 2021, but it is an experienced group that has three upperclassmen and is led by center Juice Scruggs.

This will be the “first test” of the season for Auburn’s defensive line.

“The O-line is really good,” Hall said. “The last couple weeks there really wasn’t much size, and we have to be diligent in our pad level, our technique, our hands, our placement, and everything we do this week because those guys are really good. They’re big, they’re fast, they’re physical.”



