Memorial Coliseum hasn’t been a field of dreams for Auburn — it’s been quite the opposite. Since the turn of the century, Auburn is 3-11 in Memorial Gymnasium including a 67-65 loss last season in that building. Bruce Pearl is aware of all of this, and he’s making sure his players are as well. “Knowing that last year, we went there and got beat,” Pearl said. “So obviously, we have a lot to play for. I will try to explain to our guys a little bit about Auburn basketball history, And I’m going to remind our guys that prior to us having five out of the last six, we had lost 13 straight to Vanderbilt. That’s just not that long ago. So we’re going to work really hard to prepare.” The circumstances for this game are a bit different as Auburn had been the clear underdog in most of those losses, but in this one, Auburn is a clear favorite as it is 14-2 and No. 5 on KenPom compared to Vanderbilt who sits at 5-9 and No. 184 on KenPom.



Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse and Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl (Jake Crandall/USA TODAY Sports)

That 5-9 record is bad, but that’s now how Pearl is gauging the Commodores. “All I can do is see them in a two-point loss at Memphis and being in a last possession or two game against Alabama,” Pearl said. “Watch them go on the road to LSU and compete and be in the game the whole time. Watch them in a close game with Ole Miss at Ole Miss.” Jerry Stackhouse, who’s in his fifth year as Vanderbilt’s head coach, is seen as an elite offensive mind in the college basketball world, and for good reason. Coming from the NBA coaching ranks, Stackhouse runs a modern, motion offense that emphasizes shooting lots of threes as the Commodores put up 24.4 a night. The Commodores have no problem using all 30 seconds of the shot clock as they rank No. 238 in the country in adjusted tempo, per KenPom. Despite the slow tempo, Stackhouse’s teams have always tried to get into transition as much as possible as 20.8 percent of the Commodores’ possessions are in transition, ranking in the 96th percentile across America, per Synergy. Pearl has a healthy amount of respect for the Vanderbilt head coach. “He's one of the best offensive coaches in the country because he was a pro,” Pearl said. “He was a really good pro coach. Jerry Stackhouse could coach in the NBA right now and be very successful. I would imagine he's going to be there someday again because he was. He's got a phenomenal offensive mind.”



Vanderbilt guard Ezra Manson (Andrew Nelles, USA Today)