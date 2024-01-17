Auburn preparing for Memorial madness
Memorial Coliseum hasn’t been a field of dreams for Auburn — it’s been quite the opposite.
Since the turn of the century, Auburn is 3-11 in Memorial Gymnasium including a 67-65 loss last season in that building.
Bruce Pearl is aware of all of this, and he’s making sure his players are as well.
“Knowing that last year, we went there and got beat,” Pearl said. “So obviously, we have a lot to play for. I will try to explain to our guys a little bit about Auburn basketball history, And I’m going to remind our guys that prior to us having five out of the last six, we had lost 13 straight to Vanderbilt. That’s just not that long ago. So we’re going to work really hard to prepare.”
The circumstances for this game are a bit different as Auburn had been the clear underdog in most of those losses, but in this one, Auburn is a clear favorite as it is 14-2 and No. 5 on KenPom compared to Vanderbilt who sits at 5-9 and No. 184 on KenPom.
That 5-9 record is bad, but that’s now how Pearl is gauging the Commodores.
“All I can do is see them in a two-point loss at Memphis and being in a last possession or two game against Alabama,” Pearl said. “Watch them go on the road to LSU and compete and be in the game the whole time. Watch them in a close game with Ole Miss at Ole Miss.”
Jerry Stackhouse, who’s in his fifth year as Vanderbilt’s head coach, is seen as an elite offensive mind in the college basketball world, and for good reason.
Coming from the NBA coaching ranks, Stackhouse runs a modern, motion offense that emphasizes shooting lots of threes as the Commodores put up 24.4 a night. The Commodores have no problem using all 30 seconds of the shot clock as they rank No. 238 in the country in adjusted tempo, per KenPom.
Despite the slow tempo, Stackhouse’s teams have always tried to get into transition as much as possible as 20.8 percent of the Commodores’ possessions are in transition, ranking in the 96th percentile across America, per Synergy.
Pearl has a healthy amount of respect for the Vanderbilt head coach.
“He's one of the best offensive coaches in the country because he was a pro,” Pearl said. “He was a really good pro coach. Jerry Stackhouse could coach in the NBA right now and be very successful. I would imagine he's going to be there someday again because he was. He's got a phenomenal offensive mind.”
The backbone of the Vanderbilt attack is its backcourt of Ezra Manjon and Tyrin Lawrence.
Lawrence, a familiar name to Auburn fans, has fought injuries and struggled to start the year as he’s averaging 13.6 points per game, but on 38 percent shooting and 29 percent from deep.
The last five games have been an improvement for him as he’s averaging 15.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.
Manjon has not struggled much at all as he is averaging 16.3 points per game on 47 percent shooting.
He also hit the game-winner last season against Auburn, and Pearl hasn’t forgotten that.
“Ezra Manjon will be the fastest, quickest, most athletic, smallest guard that we’ll play against all year long,” Pearl said. “He is the best-undersized guard that I think I’ve ever seen score over size. It doesn’t matter who he gets switched up on. It doesn’t matter what his matchup is. He is going to go downhill and he is going to find a way to score with either hand at a decent percentage.”
Offense has been a struggle for the Commodores as they rank No. 212 in terms of adjusted offensive efficiency, per KenPom.
They shoot a staggeringly low 40.2 percent from the field and 29 percent from deep. Their offense averages 0.873 points per possession which ranks in the 21st percentile, per Synergy.
The defense hasn’t been much better as it ranks No. 169 per KenPom and is giving up 0.935 points per possession, ranking the Commodores in the 19th percentile.
Despite all of that, Pearl thinks it’ll be a tight game, and because he thinks that, he also believes he’s going to find out a lot about his team.
“It’s going to be a close game,” Pearl said. “We haven’t had many close games. The interesting thing and one of the things that I’m also going to talk to the team about today is: Who’s going to be out there late?
“The answer is most likely, if I know myself, my best defensive players.”