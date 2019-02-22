AUBURN | Butch Thompson has to get No. 15 Auburn ready to face a brutal road schedule in the SEC. That’s why the Tigers are headed to UCF the second weekend of non-conference play. It’ll provide some experience for future road trips to No. 9 Mississippi State, South Carolina, Texas A&M, No. 1 Vanderbilt and No. 2 LSU.

“We think it’s important to get ready for these SEC road contests. It’s a juggernaut for us this year,” Thompson said. “We think it’s really important to play a quality opponent on the road.”

Freshman CF Kason Howell leads Auburn with a .450 batting average. Wade Rackley/Auburn athletics

UCF is 4-0 on the season with a three-game sweep of Siena and a win over Stetson. The Knights are hitting .311 as a team, are 10 of 10 on stolen bases, and have a 1.25 team ERA with 52 strikeouts in 36.0 innings. “There’s no doubt we’re going to see the best lineup we’ve seen all year beginning in Orlando on Friday,” Thompson said. “I know UCF beat Stetson last night 10-2. Stetson hosted a Regional last year. “I think they’ll have a great crowd ready for us to come to town. Unbelievable opportunity, great opponent, great time for us to spend together and practice going on the road.” Auburn is 4-1, taking 2 of 3 from Georgia Southern last weekend and beating Alabama A&M Tuesday and Wednesday. The Tigers are batting .278, have 10 stolen bases in 13 attempts, and a 1.53 ERA with 57 strikeouts in 53.0 innings.

PITCHING MATCHUP AUBURN UCF FRI So. RHP Tanner Burns (0-0, 1.80) Sr. LHP Grant Schuermann (0-0, 1.50) SAT Jr. LHP Kyle Gray (0-0, 0.00) Jr. RHP Trevor Holloway (0-0, 0.00) SUN TBA Sr. RHP Jordan Spicer (1-0, 0.00)