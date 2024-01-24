It's Iron Bowl time, but it's a bit more than that for Auburn.

The Tigers will enter Coleman Coliseum at 16-2 and ranked as the No. 8 team in the country. For as good as Auburn has looked, it has yet to have a signature win over an elite team. They have the chance to do so Wednesday night.

Sure, Alabama is unranked, but like Auburn, the computer rankings love the Crimson Tide as they sit at No. 8 on KenPom.

Bruce Pearl knows how important this game is for his team, rivalry aside.

"Should be a great environment tomorrow," Pearl said. "I would think, to this point, that — I've said it a few times as we've stepped up in play, I think I said it when we played Baylor and then maybe next was Texas A&M, and I think I'll say it now — this is the best team we've played so far."

It's a typical Nate Oats team in terms of playstyle: they play fast and shoot a lot of threes.

The Crimson Tide are the 25th-fastest team in the country in terms of adjusted efficiency on KenPom.

Alabama takes 29 three-point shots a night, which is No. 14 in the country, and they hit them at a 39 percent clip which is No. 13 in the country.

This has led to the Tide having the No. 2 adjusted offensive efficiency in the country. In addition, their offense averages 1.058 points per possession (PPP) which ranks in the 99th percentile, per Synergy.

"They're one of the best offensive teams in the country, one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the country," Pearl said. "Nate's always had a great offensive mind with his concepts."

Alabama has been an elite shooting team all season, but it is even better at home. In their nine home games this season, the Tide have only shot under 40 percent from deep once: an 85-77 loss to Clemson. They shot 31 percent from deep in that game.

Coleman Coliseum is a tough place to win - it's been almost two years since Alabama last lost a conference home game - but Jaylin Williams has won there before and knows they'll be prepared to play in Tuscaloosa.