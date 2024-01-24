Auburn preparing for explosive Alabama offense
It's Iron Bowl time, but it's a bit more than that for Auburn.
The Tigers will enter Coleman Coliseum at 16-2 and ranked as the No. 8 team in the country. For as good as Auburn has looked, it has yet to have a signature win over an elite team. They have the chance to do so Wednesday night.
Sure, Alabama is unranked, but like Auburn, the computer rankings love the Crimson Tide as they sit at No. 8 on KenPom.
Bruce Pearl knows how important this game is for his team, rivalry aside.
"Should be a great environment tomorrow," Pearl said. "I would think, to this point, that — I've said it a few times as we've stepped up in play, I think I said it when we played Baylor and then maybe next was Texas A&M, and I think I'll say it now — this is the best team we've played so far."
It's a typical Nate Oats team in terms of playstyle: they play fast and shoot a lot of threes.
The Crimson Tide are the 25th-fastest team in the country in terms of adjusted efficiency on KenPom.
Alabama takes 29 three-point shots a night, which is No. 14 in the country, and they hit them at a 39 percent clip which is No. 13 in the country.
This has led to the Tide having the No. 2 adjusted offensive efficiency in the country. In addition, their offense averages 1.058 points per possession (PPP) which ranks in the 99th percentile, per Synergy.
"They're one of the best offensive teams in the country, one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the country," Pearl said. "Nate's always had a great offensive mind with his concepts."
Alabama has been an elite shooting team all season, but it is even better at home. In their nine home games this season, the Tide have only shot under 40 percent from deep once: an 85-77 loss to Clemson. They shot 31 percent from deep in that game.
Coleman Coliseum is a tough place to win - it's been almost two years since Alabama last lost a conference home game - but Jaylin Williams has won there before and knows they'll be prepared to play in Tuscaloosa.
"We know how tough it will be for us to go in there and play our game," Williams said. "But we trust in our principles and our defense, I feel like we’ll be well coached and the coaches will have a really good scout for us. We know their personnel and what they like to do. And at the end of the day, they’ll have a weakness. We’ve just got to find it."
So who makes Alabama's offense so dangerous? Mark Sears.
Simply put, Sears is one of the most efficient players in the country despite standing at 6-foot-1.
Sears is shooting 47 percent from deep on just over five attempts a game and has a true shooting of 68 percent.
The shooting sticks out with him, but his finishing around the rim makes him complete as he averages 1.22 PPP when shooting around the rim ranking him in the 77th percentile.
"Great player," Pearl said. "Can do it from 2. Can do it from 3. Incredible competitor. Unbelievable hard worker."
So how will Pearl combat that in this game? By playing his best defenders who have led Auburn to the No. 7 adjusted defense.
"The best defensive players are going to get an edge in the minutes," Pearl said. "Alabama is a dynamic offensive team. When I say that, they’re a good defensive team, but they’re one of the best offensive teams in the country. The numbers back me up. It’ll be all we can to guard them. I know our numbers say that we’re pretty good defensively."
As good as Alabama is offensively, it is just as bad defensively.
The Tide boast the No. 66 adjusted defense in the country ranking them in the bottom half of the SEC at No. 8.
These are the point totals Alabama has given up against teams in the top 75 of the KenPom rankings: 80, 81, 85, 92, 85, 87, 47, 74 and 91.
With how well Auburn has played offensively, there's no reason to believe that it can't score a high amount of points in Tuscaloosa.
"I feel like everyone has their confidence right now," Williams said. "Like Dylan (Cardwell) is playing his best basketball. Johni (Broome) is going to be Johni regardless since he’s been here. He’s going to do what he do. Tre’s (Donaldson) going to be patient. Him and Aden (Holloway) don’t turn the ball over that much."
Auburn has quite a few returning players who have played in this game before, but there are also a few newcomers who haven't. That won't matter when the game tips off at 6:30 on ESPN; Auburn will be ready.
"Chad's (Baker-Mazara) not going to be afraid of this moment," Williams said. "He's ready; I know Denver's (Jones) ready. He's been hooping. Chaney (Johnson) playing behind me, he's going to be excited to go into that second group and dominate because they're probably going to play their starters a little longer. He's going to be able to do his thing. I feel like this team is really prepared."