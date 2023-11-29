Auburn preparing for an elite shooting Virginia Tech team
It’s SEC/ACC challenge time for Auburn.
The Tigers will open up the inaugural challenge at home against Virginia Tech in Neville Arena.
So what type of challenge will the Hokies present to Auburn on Wednesday? An efficient offense is the main one.
Per Synergy, Virginia Tech’s offense averages 1.006 points per possession (PPP) which ranks them in the 86th percentile.
"Really, really good players and tough covers," said Bruce Pearl. "Mike Young has been coach of the year in the ACC before. I knew this summer when we got the matchup that we were going to have our hands full, just from a standpoint of style of play and a team that’s a really, really dangerous team because they’ve got a bunch of guys that can really shoot it."
Auburn this season has thrived on creating turnovers, but Virginia Tech doesn't turn it over much as the Hokies are averaging just 10.3 turnovers per game ranking them top 50 in the nation.
"They don’t beat themselves and they don’t turn the ball over," Pearl said. "And we’ve been a team that’s kind of relied on turnovers to create offense for us. So it’s an important matchup."
The Hokies do their best work running in transition and getting to the free throw line. They don’t run a whole lot, as they only get in transition on about 14 percent of their possessions, but when they do, they’re averaging 1.216 PPP which ranks them in the 85th percentile.
The Hokies’ three point shooting numbers as a team have been slightly above average as they shoot just under 35 percent from deep, but their second, third and fourth highest scorers all shoot about 40 percent from deep.
“If they’re open, they can make it,” Pearl said. “So obviously we’ve got to do a great job of guarding the 3-ball. We’ve done pretty well with it so far this year, but it’s going to be obviously an emphasis there.”
Virginia Tech has a free throw rate of 39.3 which ranks No. 68 in the country, but they shoot 81 percent from the line which ranks eighth in the country. Pearl knows his team will have to keep them off the line.
“And you’re right, they get to the foul line and they make all their free throws,” Pearl said. “Their top players are all shooting in the 90s in free throw percentage. So again, we’ve got to defend without fouling, and we’ve got to do the best job we can to keep them off that 3-point line. They’re going to shoot them, and they’re going to get them.”
The Hokies have three players averaging between 14 and 16 points per game: Sean Pedulla, Hunter Cattoor and Lynn Kidd.
"Pedulla is going to make a shot," Pearl said. "Cattoor’s going to make a shot. Kidd, if he gets it in there, he’s going to score at a high percentage."
Kidd has had an early breakout as he is averaging 16 points and eight rebounds per game. Just about all of his work has come at the rim, but he is averaging 1.75 ppp at the rim which ranks him in the 99th percentile. He is also allowing just 0.50 ppp at the rim which ranks him in the 93rd percentile.
“Obviously, their big is pretty good,” said Dylan Cardwell. “Just making sure we're more physical than he is.”
Pedulla, Tech’s leading scorer and assist man, is averaging just under 16 points to go along with 5.1 assists per game. 40.3 percent of his possessions come from him running as a pick-and-roll ball handler and 20.2 percent of his possessions come from him spotting up where he averages 1.083 ppp which ranks him in the 69th percentile.
"He's a guy that can go left or right," Cardwell said. "Just making sure we're locked in on him and don't get discouraged if they make tough plays."
Cattoor, who has been in Blacksburg for five years now, is averaging 14.7 points per game on a blazing 63.7 true shooting percentage. Most of his work comes from spotting up and running around off ball, and he is averaging 1.250 ppp on spot up looks which ranks him in the 84th percentile.
"[Cattoor] just doesn't stop moving," Cardwell said. "Watching his film, he hits the craziest shots. We just need to be in his passing lanes and we can't go under the screens and stuff like that and making sure he just doesn't have an open look to the basket."
Overall, Virginia Tech presents a unique challenge for Auburn, but it’s one that the Tigers are excited and ready for. They know how important a game like this is for the SEC and their own tournament résumé.
"I’m excited about playing in the Challenge," Pearl said. "The Challenge matters. I think it’s great for college basketball, and I know it’s really great for the selection committee to determine how many teams from the SEC go, how many teams from the ACC go, and who the stronger conferences are. This’ll be somewhat of an indicator."