It’s SEC/ACC challenge time for Auburn. The Tigers will open up the inaugural challenge at home against Virginia Tech in Neville Arena. So what type of challenge will the Hokies present to Auburn on Wednesday? An efficient offense is the main one. Per Synergy, Virginia Tech’s offense averages 1.006 points per possession (PPP) which ranks them in the 86th percentile. "Really, really good players and tough covers," said Bruce Pearl. "Mike Young has been coach of the year in the ACC before. I knew this summer when we got the matchup that we were going to have our hands full, just from a standpoint of style of play and a team that’s a really, really dangerous team because they’ve got a bunch of guys that can really shoot it." Auburn this season has thrived on creating turnovers, but Virginia Tech doesn't turn it over much as the Hokies are averaging just 10.3 turnovers per game ranking them top 50 in the nation.

Virginia Tech HC Mike Young (USA Today Sports Images)

Advertisement

"They don’t beat themselves and they don’t turn the ball over," Pearl said. "And we’ve been a team that’s kind of relied on turnovers to create offense for us. So it’s an important matchup." The Hokies do their best work running in transition and getting to the free throw line. They don’t run a whole lot, as they only get in transition on about 14 percent of their possessions, but when they do, they’re averaging 1.216 PPP which ranks them in the 85th percentile. The Hokies’ three point shooting numbers as a team have been slightly above average as they shoot just under 35 percent from deep, but their second, third and fourth highest scorers all shoot about 40 percent from deep. “If they’re open, they can make it,” Pearl said. “So obviously we’ve got to do a great job of guarding the 3-ball. We’ve done pretty well with it so far this year, but it’s going to be obviously an emphasis there.”

Auburn C Dylan Cardwell (Zach Bland/Auburn Athletics)

Virginia Tech has a free throw rate of 39.3 which ranks No. 68 in the country, but they shoot 81 percent from the line which ranks eighth in the country. Pearl knows his team will have to keep them off the line. “And you’re right, they get to the foul line and they make all their free throws,” Pearl said. “Their top players are all shooting in the 90s in free throw percentage. So again, we’ve got to defend without fouling, and we’ve got to do the best job we can to keep them off that 3-point line. They’re going to shoot them, and they’re going to get them.” The Hokies have three players averaging between 14 and 16 points per game: Sean Pedulla, Hunter Cattoor and Lynn Kidd. "Pedulla is going to make a shot," Pearl said. "Cattoor’s going to make a shot. Kidd, if he gets it in there, he’s going to score at a high percentage." Kidd has had an early breakout as he is averaging 16 points and eight rebounds per game. Just about all of his work has come at the rim, but he is averaging 1.75 ppp at the rim which ranks him in the 99th percentile. He is also allowing just 0.50 ppp at the rim which ranks him in the 93rd percentile. “Obviously, their big is pretty good,” said Dylan Cardwell. “Just making sure we're more physical than he is.”

Auburn PF Jaylin Williams (Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)