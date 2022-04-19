Auburn powers past Jax State

After run-ruling Jacksonville State earlier this season, Auburn replicated its success in the Tuesday night rematch, out-gunning the Gamecocks 9-1 in five innings.

It was so nice, Auburn did it twice.

Jacksonville State managed to get on the board first with a solo home run in the top of the second inning. The lead was short-lived, however, as Aspyn Godwin gave the Tigers the lead with one swing of the bat in the bottom of the inning.

Her two-run home run put Auburn in front 2-1.

The heavy damage was dealt in the bottom of the fourth, where the Tigers put up six runs. Kelsey Schmidt doubled in a run, Lindsey Garcia singled in another and Bri Ellis drilled a bases-clearing double to the left field wall with two outs.

Schmidt filled up the stat sheet, going 2-for-2 with a double and a triple, scoring two runs and stealing a base.

Ellis then scored on Sydney Cox's bloop single to right, putting it in run-rule territory. KK Dismukes pitched a scoreless fifth inning to finish the game.

Auburn (34-9) resumes play Wednesday against UT-Chattanooga.