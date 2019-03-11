AUBURN — Ten days ago, Auburn's basketball program found itself in a much different place.

Auburn had narrowly escaped a road loss at Georgia earlier in the week, thanks to late Chuma Okeke heroics. That three-point win, against a bottom-tier SEC team, came in response to a blowout loss in Rupp Arena. Many wondered whether the Tigers would come close to scratching their potential, or challenge preseason expectations put before them.

They had a big three-game stretch ahead that would prove a lot.

On March 1, Bruce Pearl kept his message to his team simple.

"The good news is we still haven’t played our best basketball game yet," Pearl said before the Mississippi state game. "The bad news is we’re running out of time."

Auburn maximized those time constraints.

The Tigers kicked it off with a relatively convincing Quadrant 1 win against Mississippi State and its conference player of the year contender Quinddary Weatherspoon. They went on the road to in-state rival Alabama, fell to a 13-point second-half deficit and still found a way to pull out a victory. Then, Auburn trailed by 11 against Tennessee, the No. 5 team in the country. Again, the Tigers willed their way to a win.

That 3-0 stretch — which just as easily could've been an 0-3 stretch — took Auburn from a potential No. 9 seed in the SEC Tournament to the No. 5 seed, just missing out on a double-bye.

In just those 10 days, something has clicked.

"I would say we are playing our best basketball. Part of it is the quality of our opponent bringing it out. You don’t play your best basketball at Georgia, at Alabama, home against Mississippi State, home against Tennessee, you’re going to get beat," Pearl said. "So, part of it was being in position to be able to do those things, and you know, guys stepping up. Going to their strengths and staying away from their weaknesses; that’s the biggest thing."

Auburn couldn't have offered a better response to the 27-point defeat at Kentucky.

Four games, four wins.

The trajectory to the Tigers' 2018-19 season looks much different than a year ago. The final results weren't as successful as last season. There were not nets to be cut down. A league that had 5-loss teams split the title last season had 3-loss teams lose outright. The league's competition was greater, and a slow start staggered Auburn's title chances.

But after a 2-4 start — which included three road games and a home loss to Kentucky — Auburn closed out the regular season 9-3 in SEC games.

The timing of playing its "best basketball," the buzzphrase of the day, seems more fitting this time around.

"Yeah, like we've been preaching all year, we're just trying to get closer to playing our best basketball around this time," Jared Harper said. "I think around this time it matters most going into SEC Tournament play and going into NCAA Tournament play. I know that we're going to get ready for the opportunity."

Auburn's SEC Tournament stretch looks as favorable as it could.

The Tigers have a Thursday matchup scheduled against the winner of Missouri and Georgia, two teams Auburn had success with in the regular season. The Friday matchup would be against South Carolina, against whom the results haven't been nearly as favorable. Nonetheless, it avoids any of the big three — Tennessee, Kentucky and LSU — until the semifinals.

A run that deep in the conference tournament would keep Auburn firmly in the discussion for a 5th seed in the NCAA Tournament, approaching where was placed last season.

Last season at this time, Auburn had lost four of its last six SEC games. Anfernee McLemore had gone down with a season-ending injury that Auburn couldn't afford during Austin Wiley and Danjel Purifoy suspensions. The energy heading into tournament time didn't feel as it had during its 9-1 start to SEC play.

This year couldn't feel more opposite.

"That was the difference last year. I had a few injuries. Anfernee wasn’t here to help us. Now that that problem I feel like is fixed, I feel like we can go as far as we want," Bryce Brown said. "We don’t have anything that’s holding us back. I feel like we’re very close to playing our best basketball. After tonight’s game, I definitely feel like we’re very close."

