To be fair, there aren't many players that could "lose," or be negatively affected by bowl practices. They're a glorified start to offseason practices, with a small window where departing seniors and teammates can be of assistance and provide guidance for the last time. After a long break following the regular season, preparation for the bowl game can sometimes allow injured players extra time to heal, scout-team players to impress in shadowing roles of the other team, and youngsters to strut their stuff at a position that may be left vacant or thin in the coming months. No. 12 Auburn (9-3) began its bowl practices at its home facility Dec. 15, and reported to the Outback Bowl on Thursday to begin on-site practices Friday. Some of these impacts have likely already been made, as the first few practices focused on younger players with the starters watching. Now, the focus is on beating Minnesota. But that doesn't mean extra practices can hurt, and that coaches aren't keeping one eye on positions that could come open next season. Here are some Tigers who could stand to benefit the most from these practices. *Note: This list will not include early enrollees, as they were limited to the handful of on-campus bowl practices and did not travel with the team to Tampa.



Nick Brahms (52) protects Bo Nix during Auburn vs. Ole Miss. (Todd Van Emst / Auburn Athletics)

NICK BRAHMS

Nick Brahms will be the unquestioned leader and veteran of the offensive line at the start of spring ball in a few months. A rising junior, Brahms will be the only lineman with significant starting experience after taking over full-time at center for Kaleb Kim midseason. He'll look to further hone in on that leadership during his last few days with four seniors flanking him in the starting five up front. "I feel like it'll just give him confidence to take control of the room," offensive guard Marquel Harrell said of Brahms being a leader heading into next season. "Because, like, right now, he just goes with what the other guys say. But next year, he'll have to take on a whole different mode. The hardest thing I've been through is trying to be a leader, because people don't tell you the ins and outs of what makes a great leader. You just kind of figure it out as you go. "Just him figuring out how to become a leader in that room, becoming a leader on the team and him just growing as a person and as a player is going to help him out a whole lot. Starting is going to give him that confidence."

RESERVE OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

As has been a talking point really since last year, the future of Auburn's offensive line is mostly unknown. It is assumed Brahms will hold it down at center and be a sigh of relief for Gus Malzahn there, but there exists no other predisposed expectations for who will fill in where on the line. Can former 4-star tackle prospect Austin Troxell truly overcome the third major knee injury of his career and start? Is the monstrous Brodarious Hamm poised to be a people-mover regardless of where he's slotted? Does rising sophomore Jalil Irvin have a jump-start on a guard spot, considering when injuries hampered the right guards against Samford, Irvin played with the starters? No matter how position coach J.B. Grimes ultimately decides to shake things out over the next eight months, some extra practices with the seniors' leadership still hovering will be crucial.

Shedrick Jackson (11) celebrates during the 2019 Iron Bowl. (Vasha Hunt / AP)

SHEDRICK JACKSON and MATTHEW HILL

The Tigers' receiver room isn't losing any tremendous production from this season, but it's still a multi-year starter and an ultra-reliable senior departing the program. Tampa will serve as the curtain call for Sal Cannella and Will Hastings. Plus, junior Marquis McClain entered the transfer portal earlier this month. So before Auburn gets its plethora of talented wideout signees all embedded, Shedrick Jackson and Matthew Hill have a chance to prove they deserve to start 2020 with the benefit of the doubt. Jackson will be a true junior next season, and it's solely by virtue of his ability as a blocker. He's Auburn's best in that department, and he only improved as this season went along. But quarterback Bo Nix tended to look his way more late in the year as a pass-catcher as well, with a 25-yard reception against Georgia, a critical 2-point conversion against Alabama and a long catch in the Iron Bowl that was ultimately overruled and called an incompletion. Jackson will certainly look to carry that momentum over into the New Year. Hill has been utilized much differently by Auburn's offense this season, but still figures to be a player for a starting job next season. Hill's got eight receptions and 10 total touches from scrimmage this year, but Auburn is still deciding where he fits best as a wideout. He's nimble enough to play Hastings' role in the slot, but his speed and ability to stretch a defense downfield could also split him to the outside.

RESERVE SAFETIES

Sophomore safeties Jamien Sherwood and Smoke Monday have been groomed to fill in for Daniel Thomas and Jeremiah Dinson in starting roles essentially since they arrived on the Plains. But who will fill in behind them? Clearly, with the playing time Monday and Sherwood received as underclassmen, Kevin Steele will look for two candidates to fill their slots and be key players in his rotation next year. True freshman Zion Puckett was signed as a safety in the 2019 class but played nickelback behind Christian Tutt for Steele this year. Sophomore Malcolm Askew figures to be the next in line after appearing in the immediate rotation on the back end in fall practices, while rising senior Jordyn Peters has played across the defensive backfield during his time on the Plains. Puckett, Jaylin Simpson and Nehemiah Pritchett were also the most utilized youngsters this year with four, four and five games played, respectively, but only Simpson is a true safety of that group.

Roger McCreary (23) intercepts a pass by Joe Burrow during Auburn vs. LSU. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn athletics)

ROGER MCCREARY

Roger McCreary was a standout player from last season's bowl practices, and that translated into a breakout sophomore season. No matter if junior corner Noah Igbinoghene decides to pursue the NFL, McCreary's role will undoubtedly become a leader in the secondary. He'll be either the No. 1 or No. 2 option at CB after Javaris Davis graduates with the way he took strides this season as a lockdown defender at times as the No. 3 option at corner. "I'm just enjoying the ride and just hope everything goes good for me in the future," McCreary said this season.

DERICK HALL and T.D. MOULTRY

Buck will be a heavily watched position during bowl practices by coaches, possibly more than all the others mentioned. That's because there's an immediate departure there rather than an anticipated one. After junior Nick Coe opted to skip the bowl game and focus on the NFL, Derick Hall, who made an immediate impact this year as a true freshman, and T.D. Moultry, who again had an up-and-down season, will be looked to as the other pure pass-rushers to step up in a position battle that will likely boil over into the offseason.

TYRONE TRUESDELL and BIG KAT BRYANT

Big Kat Bryant (1) consistently provided QB hurries for Auburn this season. (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)

Unanimous All-American Derrick Brown and All-SEC first-teamer Marlon Davidson will both suit up in the final game of two illustrious careers. They leave behind massive shoes to fill, but the next in line to lead Auburn at defensive tackle and defensive end aren't inexperienced. Rising seniors Tyrone Truesdell and Big Kat Bryant are set to become the leaders on the inside and the outside of Auburn's defensive front, respectively. And this is their last shot to prove to Brown and Davidson that those positions are being left in good hands. And both players had big bowl games last year against Purdue, with Bryant's scoop-and-score off Truesdell's pass deflection. No one will be asking Bryant to replicate Davidson's second-in-the-conference mark of 7.5 sacks, or Truesdell to be the SEC Defensive Player of the Year like Brown. But don't tell them that. "I'm ready to take that next step ahead," Bryant said before the season. "I want to be the next Derrick Brown.” ------