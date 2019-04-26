“Every single one of them I looked through it was like NFL player, NFL player. It’s cool to kind of be living out that dream now.”

“The last time I was home, I was looking at a box of old school stuff from grade school, kindergarten, that kind of stuff,” Stidham said. “When I first moved to Texas, it was ’05. I was 9 years old. You still have things like the first day of class, what do you want to be when you grow up and that kind of thing.

Now, he’s just hours or perhaps a day away from realizing one of his most significant childhood dreams.

AUBURN | For Jarrett Stidham, the dream started early, almost as early as he can remember.

After not having a player drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft for a fifth consecutive year, Stidham, Jamel Dean and Darius Slayton are three of a handful of former Auburn players hoping to be selected within the next two days.

Stidham is the most highly-decorated of the trio having thrown for 5,952 yards in two years as the starting quarterback, which ranks sixth in school history. He also threw 36 touchdowns and had a school-record streak of 162 passes without an interception.

He completed 154 passes to Ryan Davis, which makes them the most productive pass tandem in Auburn history. And Stidham is confident he can have the same success on the next level.

“They’re getting a very confident guy, a confident leader and a winner,” said Stidham of his future NFL team. “I feel like my confidence is right where it needs to be. I’ve come into a situation like Auburn and led a team to a 10-win season, SEC championship appearance. I’ve been pretty successful in my career so far and I’m hoping to continue to do that for as long as I can.”

Slayton was also a top Stidham target, especially in the Music City Bowl where he caught three passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns against Purdue. He averaged 20.3 yards per catch over his career, which included 32 starts.

“I just try to tell teams that I’m going to come in and work hard,” Slayton said. “Obviously I have speed so I’m going to be an explosive piece to anybody’s offense. I just plan on being a staple in that organization, whichever one happens to draft me.”

Dean started 22 games at cornerback after overcoming three knee surgeries. He made a big splash at the NFL Combine where he ran a 4.30 40-yard dash, the second-fastest of the Combine, and had a 41.0 vertical leap, the third-best among the cornerbacks.

Some teams may take Dean off their board due to his injury history, but he views it as a strength.

“There aren't many dudes who have had three knee surgeries and still continue to play football. That lets you know that I know how to handle adversity,” Dean said.

Ryan Davis, Deshaun Davis and Dontavius Russell are also hoping to hear their names called this weekend. The second and third rounds of the draft will be held at 6 p.m. CT Friday night while rounds 4-7 will begin Saturday at 11 a.m.

“It meant a lot. My whole time here I just wanted to make sure I represented my family well and stay out of trouble and didn’t do anything to sully my family name as well as performing on the field. I feel like I was able to accomplish that in my four years here,” Slayton said.